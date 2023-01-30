After years of being nominated, Gresham’s “Dealer with a Heart” received worldwide recognition for her many charitable acts.
Bess Wills, of Gresham Ford, was one of six recipients of the Salute to Dealers Honoree Award from the Ford Motor Company. During a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, Wills was presented with a plaque from Henry Ford III to commemorate her endeavors to better her hometown.
“Truly we have been honored to just be nominated,” Wills said. “To have Gresham Ford be one of six dealers honored worldwide seems almost beyond any dream possible.”
“We are just so proud and humbled by this recognition,” she added.
Wills is known for having a hand in multiple charitable endeavors across the region. She is one of the leading forces behind SnowCap Community Charities annual Fill-A-Bag fundraiser; is active with the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce, including dressing up in costumes to spread cheer and spur support; and created Gresham Ford’s Love Project, which filled 2021 with monthly events and kindness to counteract the pandemic and wildfires.
"I don't want random acts of kindness, I want intentional acts of kindness," Wills said. "If we are all intentional with kindness, we can change things."
Wills is not alone in her mindset, as Gresham Ford, 1999 Powell Boulevard, embodies the “dealer with a heart” moniker. Employees can donate a portion of their paycheck toward a communal fund to back community projects. That has led to sending local students to cheerleader camp, footed the bill for a child’s cancer treatments, and replaced the flag at the Gresham-Barlow Youth Baseball and Softball fields in Main City Park.
Customers also get in on the charitable action. Anyone visiting the Gresham Ford Service Center or the Gresham Quick Lane can have 10% of repair fees donated to a local church, charity or nonprofit organization.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.