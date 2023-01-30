Bess Wills

Bess Wills and Gresham Ford received an award for endeavors throughout the community.

After years of being nominated, Gresham’s “Dealer with a Heart” received worldwide recognition for her many charitable acts.

Bess Wills, of Gresham Ford, was one of six recipients of the Salute to Dealers Honoree Award from the Ford Motor Company. During a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, Wills was presented with a plaque from Henry Ford III to commemorate her endeavors to better her hometown.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.