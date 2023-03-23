An annual awards luncheon that celebrates the many outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and the people who make Gresham a special place accomplished no small feat. It left Bess Wills at a loss for words.
“Almost,” she amended with a smile.
Wills, the charismatic force behind Gresham Ford who embodies the slogan “Dealer with a Heart,” was named the 2022 Honoree of the Year during the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards Thursday, March 23.
To list all of the organizations, individuals and charitable efforts that Wills supports would likely prove too much for The Outlook’s press machine. She is a long-time champion and past president of the Chamber, especially its “Try Local” endeavors; she supports SnowCap Community Charities and My Father’s House year-round, though most visibly by dressing up and acting out zany skits during the Christmas Breakfast; during the pandemic she began the Gresham Love Project to help break down the isolation many were feeling; and she is a founding member of the 100+ Women Who Care East County; to name just a few.
“Nobody gets here by themselves — right now my great coaches are Ted Lasso and prime time (television),” Wills said.
“The Chamber has been — well it taught me everything,” said an emotional Wills, whose voice caught while addressing the packed event hosted at Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave. “I could go through the hundreds of people. Everyone in this community has been a light to me so I could be a better person.”
The afternoon luncheon was all about celebrating people like Wills, and the efforts they made throughout 2022.
“This is a celebration of the wonderful and generous things being done by our members,” said Chamber CEO Lynn Snodgrass.
The recipients were David Ligatich, Try Local Award; Lori Stahlman, Volunteer of the Year; Kayla Brown and Sugar Cubed Cakes, Family Business Award; SDF Collective, Small Business Award; Moen Machinery Company, Medium Business Award; Cascade Athletic Club, Large Business Award; 100+ Women Who Care East County, Nonprofit of the Year; Brian York, Rising Star Award; and Wills, Honoree of the Year.
“We have worked through a lot of issues in the last years,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, who greeted the winners on stage. “I am happy to see so many survived. Now it’s time to thrive.”
David Ligatich, Try Local Award
Every year David Ligatich becomes a baker possessed. He spends long hours in the kitchen at Gresham’s Biscuits Café whipping out hundreds upon hundreds of his famous, gargantuan cinnamon rolls. At night, unable to leave the sweet treats alone, he sleeps on a cot.
All of it is in service of supporting the community. Those cinnamon rolls are one of the highlights of the annual SnowCap Community Charities’ Fill-A-Bag fundraiser, which has local businesses spur donations to stock the food pantry’s shelves.
Ligatich was honored during the awards luncheon for his support of SnowCap, as well as the many other efforts he makes to bolster the community.
“Thank you to my wife who actually runs the business so I can do these things,” Ligatich said, sharing the stage with his wife Dana.
Lori Stahlman, Volunteer of the Year
In the middle of the pandemic, Lori Stahlman stood out on a corner of downtown, rain or shine, to help direct folks in need of help.
COVID didn’t spare anyone. All sorts of people found themselves in need of some help at one point or another. So East Hill Church took the reins on a weekly food box distribution that led to a line of more than 100 cars that stretched out of the church’s downtown parking lot onto Main Avenue. Stahlman was there every time, serving as an impromptu traffic flagger and answering any questions.
“I was blessed to be on the frontlines providing a much-needed service,” Stahlman said.
Her volunteering doesn’t end with East Hill. She is a Gresham Soroptimist and supporter of the Teddy Bear Parade; active with the Chamber and its many ribbon cuttings; supports Compassion Gresham’s free pop-up health clinics; and volunteer teaches youngsters at U.S. World Class Taekwondo.
“I could not do what I do without the people who love and support me,” she said. “With a humble heart, thank you.”
Kayla Brown and Sugar Cubed Cakes, Family Business Award
When Kayla Brown used to think about a “family business” it was about getting your relatives on the payroll. But the staple of the downtown Gresham business community has since learned it is so much more.
Every step of Brown’s entrepreneurial journey has been bolstered by family and loved ones. Her then-boyfriend, now husband, gave her a $500 loan so she could follow her dream of baking. She first began out of her parent’s basement, and relied on them and her in-laws for support with child care.
All of it led to a tasty outcome for the rest of us — Sugar Cubed Cakes — which has monthly cupcakes, custom cakes, caffeinated drinks, and all sorts of cookies and brownies to satisfy the sweet tooth.
“I have depended on my family for support and tough love,” Brown said. “I hope to continue this legacy by teaching my two daughters this craft.”
SDF Collective, Small Business Award
The “new kid on the block.” SDF Collective, which took over a location in downtown Gresham to offer one-stop marketing and creative studio, has only been in business less than a year. But the impact has already been felt.
SDF Collective has a photo studio; wardrobe, props and jewelry; hair and makeup stations; rental equipment; recording booths; and editing labs. All of it is in service of amplifying the voice of businesses, organizations and personal brands.
“We believe quality is a matter of commitment,” said Amee Curtis, creative director. “Our team is committed to our clients.”
Moen Machinery Company, Medium Business Award
Greg Moen got his first start in the family business as a 6-year-old cleaning the bathrooms. For more than 75 years, three-generations of the Moen family haven’t been afraid to do whatever it takes to make Moen Machinery Company a special place to visit.
From lawn and farm equipment, to tree removal and construction, Moen has it all. Recent years have brought resales of diesel and gas tractors, as well as a bevy of battery products. The technicians are quick with an answer for customers, and there is an extensive repair shop so people’s favorite tools can continue to be used.
“We are fortunate to be part of this community,” Greg Moen said. “This is a doggone nice place to live and have a business.”
Cascade Athletic Club, Large Business Award
The pandemic was especially hard on gyms and athletic clubs. During the height of COVID, they closed alongside the rest of the world. But as things slowly began to reopen and creep toward normalcy, athletic clubs continued to face the brunt of restrictions and rules that crippled and closed many.
But Cascade Athletic Clubs not only persevered and survived, but made supporting its employees a priority. All 100 employees, both full time and part time, remained on the payroll at the three locations, including flagship Gresham. Even as customers were anxious to get back inside and working out, the athletic club leadership remained patient, so that when it was finally back open, everyone could be safe and healthy.
“We are very humbled and surprised,” said Debbie Eisenzimmer of the award. “We opened because of a passion to bring fitness. We truly believe healthy people are happy people.”
“It takes a team, and we have one,” added Mark Eisenzimmer.
Cascade Athletic Club is another third-generation business. It started with Frank and Myrna Eisenzimmer, then Mark and Debbie, and soon sons Greg and Jake Eisenzimmer will take the helm.
100+ Women Who Care East County, Nonprofit of the Year
When a group of dedicated women come together to make a collective difference, the result can be overwhelming. A new produce garden at an elementary school; a mobile STEAM lab; boxes for children going into the foster care system — 100+ Women Who Care East County has spurred a flood of donations to other nonprofit organizations.
“This was put together to make a quick, huge difference in people’s lives,” said Gresham Council President Sue Piazza, one of the founders.
Four times a year the group, which is open to any women living in East Multnomah County, comes together to learn about three nominated nonprofits doing work locally. After quick presentations, which are often tear-jerking, the members vote. Then they cut checks for $100 to whomever is chosen, making a sizeable donation of thousands after a gathering that takes only an hour.
Brian York, Rising Star Award
The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce’s board president’s middle name should be “volunteer.” Brian York, who works for Clackamas County Bank, is all over town. From crafting a towering centerpiece the envy of East County during the SnowCap and My Father’s House Christmas Breakfast, to perfectly manning the grill at the Gresham Rotary’s steak fry.
York leads cleanups, meetings, delivers boxes of dictionaries to children, builds playgrounds, and does whatever he can to make the community better.
“I am able to do what I do with the support of my family and employer,” he said. “Every accomplishment starts with a decision to try.”