Bess Wills

Bess Wills was named the 2022 Honoree of the Year during the Gresham Chamber's Business Excellence Awards. 

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

An annual awards luncheon that celebrates the many outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and the people who make Gresham a special place accomplished no small feat. It left Bess Wills at a loss for words.

“Almost,” she amended with a smile.

Bess Wills

Bess Wills, Gresham Ford, was celebrated for her bevy of contributions to the community.
Biscuits Cafe

David Ligatich, right, thanked his wife Dana, left, for her tireless efforts running Biscuits Cafe. 
Lori Stahlman

Lori Stahlman was named the Chamber's 2022 Volunteer of the Year. 
Kayla Brown

Kayla Brown, right, said without her family's support she wouldn't have been able to get Sugar Cubed Cakes off the ground. 
SDF Collective

The SDF Collective received the 2022 Small Business Award. 
Moen Machinery

Greg Moen is the third-generation owner of Moen Machinery, which was honored by the Gresham Chamber. 
Eisenzimmer Family

The Eisenzimmer family accepted an award from the Chamber on behalf of Cascade Athletic Clubs. 
100+ Women Who Care

Just a handful of 100+ Women Who Care East County, which the Gresham Chamber named the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year. 
Brian York

Brian York was named the Gresham Chamber's 2022 Rising Star. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.