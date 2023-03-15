Barro Café pastry shop gets grant funding
A Gresham small business that got its start helming a booth at the weekly farmers market has received a national grant to continue making entrepreneurial inroads.
Barro Café, an authentic Mexican bakery specializing in pan, pastries and desserts, owned by Yoli Rabadan Barragan, got $4,000 grant from the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE).
“We are proud to invest (in Barragan) and her small business to expand and grow the local economy,” said John Hearrell, NASE vice president of membership and affiliate programs.
Last year NASE awarded $88,000 in grants to 22 small businesses. The goal is to increase the amount of funds granted throughout 2023.
Barro Café, which sets up at the Gresham Farmers Market, to return in May to the Arts Plaza, has a wide array of delectable Mexican pastries. There are the empanadas with fillings like mango, pineapple, dulce de leche, and peach; colorful conchas; polvorones, cinnamon sugar cookies; mole cookies with agave, spices, dark chocolate, nuts and dried fruit; and more.
Last summer a Gresham company was penalized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a report rounding up the legal enforcements conducted across the state in 2022.
Microchip Technology, Inc.’s Gresham facility, 21015 S.E. Stark St., was fined $12,500 for violating Oregon’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The penalty stemmed from 10 alleged violations. Most of the issues were around the labeling and documentation of hazardous waste tanks. There were also concerns around the frequency of inspections, and improper marking of various pumps and equipment in the facility.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.
Reporter
