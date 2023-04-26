Buying a car has never been easier

This article is brought to you by Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Expert. Sponsored Content
With Weston Kia’s Express Store, you can get immediate pricing on all their vehicles. All it takes is six simple steps to complete everything from the comfort of your own home, including free delivery within 25 miles. 1. Choose your Kia from our inventory or build your own. Also, your questions will be answered by a product specialist. 2. Pricing works by the dealership sending you a deal sheet with every aspect of your purchase laid out for you to see. 3. Trade-In works by the team offering your trade-in within three hours. 4. You complete a credit application and upload a copy of your driver's license and a valid insurance card. Even for cash buyers, we need to collect a short form (federal requirement). This allows us to provide you with a final deal sheet based on approved credit and purchase eligibility. 5. To complete your purchase you will review a final deal sheet with numbers based on your approved credit. Review and accept the final deal sheet and you're ready for your car. 6. Last but not least, a delivery specialist will bring your new car to your doorstep with all of the paperwork ready to sign. You can schedule delivery for your home or office, and we will help you set up your Bluetooth phone connection and walk through any features of your car. Alternatively, arrange a time to pick up your new car from our dealership. Then you’re all set.
With this easy process, you can depend on Weston Kia to make buying a car safe and easy. Everyone wins at Weston.