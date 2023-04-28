When building with LEGOs, the possibilities are endless. Bricks & Minifigs supplies both new and used LEGO items for people of all ages and skill levels ranging from minifigures and bulk bricks to other accessories. Here are some helpful tips on how to get started and in touch with your creative side.
One thing to consider when you’re picking out LEGOs is your preferences, your interests, and what project you have in mind. Do you want an instructed set or something with freer rein? Bricks & Minifigs offers a wide range of sets and random pieces to cater to everyone’s needs. With LEGO, you can mix and match your set, making the creative possibilities infinite.
One option is to incorporate minifigures and customize them. This idea can spark motivation for a new design if you find yourself feeling stumped.
Another possibility is to create a moving scene. Believe it or not, LEGO pieces can be used to make a scene that moves like a Ferris wheel or a car moving around a track. This is a great way to challenge yourself while also creating something unique.
Additionally, LEGO pieces come in many different colors and can be used to create your own work of art. Use a selection of various pieces to craft different shapes and patterns to create something entirely original.
Anyone can build with LEGOs, and with no shortage of options, creativity has never been easier.
