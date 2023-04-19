Third Thursday

Work from local artists, including this piece from Patricia Kolberg, will be displayed downtown as part of Third Thursday.

An art showcase will return tomorrow in a new location in the heart of downtown Gresham.

The Open Show, hosted by the Gresham Art Committee, soon to be known as Gresham Arts, will return Thursday, April 20, and run through April 28 at the Center for the Arts Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.