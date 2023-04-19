An art showcase will return tomorrow in a new location in the heart of downtown Gresham.
The Open Show, hosted by the Gresham Art Committee, soon to be known as Gresham Arts, will return Thursday, April 20, and run through April 28 at the Center for the Arts Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave.
This is the first show since the pandemic shutdown and a chance to showcase and celebrate local artists. The public can view the show from 5:30-7 p.m. during the debut, with refreshments, live music and work from four local artists.
If you miss Thursday’s debut, the art can continue to be seen, until the 20th, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., as well as noon to 3 p.m. Saturday/Sunday by appointment.
The opening of the show is part of Third Thursday, which is put on by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association every month. From 5:30-8:30 p.m. there will be specials, activities, music and more. In addition to the art show — The House of Tattoo will hide pet rocks around downtown; Marie’s Custom Quilting will be open with extended hours; Anderson Martial Arts will have free booklet; The Musikry will have a lab; Sugar Cubed Cakes will have special drinks; Shop Girl Consignment will have extended hours; the Gresham Historical Society will have vendor tables; The SDF Collective will have free passes; U.S. World Class Taekwondo free classes and board breaks; and The Hoppy Brewer has live music and drink specials.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.