The alleged altercation and subsequent tasing of a homeless man in downtown Gresham last month led to debates around use of force and the city’s response to unhoused residents.
But for many of the business owners who work less than a block from where it all went down, Ronnie Amato is more than just “a homeless man.” He is a part of the community.
“This whole neighborhood takes care of him, because who else is going to?” asked Don Nguyen, owner of Cheap Charlies for 10 years. “Ronnie has a free pass in this neighborhood, he is one of us.”
In many ways Amato is an “unofficial employee” of Cheap Charlies. In the evenings he takes cardboard out to the recycling, and he picks up trash around the business. Nguyen likes to bring him socks and other small items.
The guys at Barber Starrs give him swag like sweatshirts to stay warm; Cheap Charlies customers will buy him beer, ramen and snacks; Don Ladis Taco Shop will give him free food. One business owner enjoys when he comes into the shop to chat, while another trusts Amato to go up with her young son to say hello.
“If I didn’t feel safe around him I wouldn’t do that,” she said.
Many of the people who interact with Amato daily didn’t feel comfortable speaking on the record, for fear of reprisal.
One time a business owner left her keys in the door while leaving for the evening. Amato brought them to a neighboring business for safe keeping. The businesses see Amato as a sort of “guardian angel” looking after things in the evening. He has never broken in or stolen anything, nor caused any vandalism. Every year the businesses hold a birthday party for him.
Brad Graves, who co-owns Legacy Coffee Company, did not witness the tasing. But he has had interactions with Amato, who sometimes sleeps in his doorway overnight. When Graves shows up at the coffee shop, Amato always is amiable to moving.
“All of my interactions with Ronnie have been very pleasant,” Graves said. “He has never shown me or any of my staff violence — I’ve never seen him get in a violent altercation at all.”
The business owners who know him best say Amato is a veteran coping with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. The Outlook cannot independently confirm these health conditions. But Amato's advocates in the community say an incident from his past makes it difficult for him to be in small, confined spaces, which is one of the reasons he chooses to stay on the streets.
“I see him every day,” said a downtown business owner. “Sometimes I might say, ‘It’s a beautiful day,’ and he will respond. You can have conversations with him.”
Often Amato will do small tasks for the businesses, like going to buy them a coffee or meal.
“He always brings back exact change,” Nguyen said.
It’s not too different from the services provided by Todd Kirnan, aka “Mr. Gresham,” who was immortalized in bronze on a downtown sidewalk.
“Ronnie gets loud with people, but not violent,” Nguyen said.
That is a shared mindset. The Outlook spoke with seven local business owners and employees, none of whom have ever seen Amato attack or be violent with anyone in the five years he has been in the downtown Gresham area. Others added to that sentiment via a community survey put out by the Outlook in the wake of the altercation. That is what made the lead up to the police tasing Friday, March 10, so confounding and heartbreaking for many of Amato's acquaintances.
Amato was sitting at one of his usual spots on the back steps of Cheap Charlies — not blocking a major entrance nor the roadway/sidewalk. No business owner had complained about Amato that afternoon, rather, they claim, the Gresham Homeless Services employee went out of his way to be antagonistic.
Amato did not have a tent or sleeping bag — just his backpack and blanket. He was dozing around midday, which spurred the initial contact. Gresham City Ordinance prevents camping of any kind, with Amato’s actions falling within those broad parameters. It is part of Gresham’s stated stance on homelessness — “firm compassion.” When it works it means a robust system of connecting people with shelter and services. When it doesn’t, like in the case of Amato, it can mean displacement. Many make their way to the Portland city limits.
That initial contact between Amato and the city employee was witnessed by two people who said nothing physical ever occurred. One of those witnesses, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the homeless services liaison told Amato, “If you don’t comply I’ll tell the cops you hit me.” That phone call went directly to the Gresham Police Department, not through 911 services. Eventually six officers responded.
There is no security camera covering the back steps to Cheap Charlies, and no officers had arrived in time to film the alleged assault via body camera.
“The homeless liaison failed Ronnie; the police failed Ronnie,” one person said.
By the time the first officers arrived, Amato had fled into the Cheap Charlies breezeway. Nguyen had gotten involved at this point, telling the homeless liaison and the officers that Amato was allowed to be on his property, and there was no reason to escalate things further.
Amato was seen to be disoriented and distressed via security footage. At one point he yelled out for officers to “call the police,” seemingly not understanding who was in front of him. A city statement said there were “safety risks” because Amato was kicking and pushing shopping carts toward officers. All of it culminated in him being tased five to seven times and physically restrained.
“They didn’t have to hurt him, why was that the answer?” a person asked.
In the wake of the incident there has been community backlash of how city personnel handled the situation. Many say there should have been multiple steps taken before involving officers, and even more ways to de-escalate things before any form of force was required.
“I’m not someone who wants to abolish the police, but this situation was bad and wrong and should have been handled differently,” one said.
There is also a lack of trust from some downtown businesses toward the Gresham Homeless Services team. Some of these business owners say they will no longer reach out to the liaisons in the future because of what happened to Amato.
“I will take care of it myself, rather than get them involved,” Nguyen said. “If you act with kindness and courtesy that is what you will get back.”
Amato is back in downtown after being tased and hospitalized. But he is different. He is withdrawn, walking around with a blanket over his head. He also isn’t talking to those business owners any more. He isn’t talking to anyone. Amato is more isolated than ever before.
“It’s like he is trying to hide from the world,” Nguyen said.