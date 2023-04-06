Cheap Charlies

Don Nguyen, the owner of Cheap Charlies, said the situation never should have escalated to the point of a tasing.

 PMG photo: Christopher Keizur

The alleged altercation and subsequent tasing of a homeless man in downtown Gresham last month led to debates around use of force and the city’s response to unhoused residents.

But for many of the business owners who work less than a block from where it all went down, Ronnie Amato is more than just “a homeless man.” He is a part of the community.

Tasing

Ronnie Amato was confronted by a Gresham Homeless Services liaison Friday, March 10, for sitting on these steps.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.