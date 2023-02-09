Full Cellar Farm

Full Cellar Farm purchased a 14-acre parcel outside of Boring thanks to a land easement that protects farmland, nature. 

 Courtesy photo: Full Cellar Farm

A program is cultivating a new crop of young, inspired farmers who are staking a claim throughout East Multnomah County to protect diminishing farmland and grow fresh produce.

In late 2022 Emily Cooper closed a deal with the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District for a 14-acre parcel of land that is now home to Full Cellar Farm.

Produce

Full Cellar Farm grows more than 50 types of produce. 

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.