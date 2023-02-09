A program is cultivating a new crop of young, inspired farmers who are staking a claim throughout East Multnomah County to protect diminishing farmland and grow fresh produce.
In late 2022 Emily Cooper closed a deal with the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District for a 14-acre parcel of land that is now home to Full Cellar Farm.
“It’s truly a dream come true,” Cooper said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the land better with every passing year.”
The sale represents a new way for farmland to be secured in an affordable, open way, and protects the land for farming, water quality and wildlife in perpetuity, counteracting development that has been paving over East County’s natural spaces for decades.
The partnership with East Multnomah Soil and Water allowed Cooper to follow her dreams of becoming a farmer. It all started in 2008 when she fell in love with the profession during an apprenticeship in Joseph, Oregon. Full Cellar planted roots through the Headwaters Incubator Program, on the outskirts of Gresham, where she shared space, equipment and ideas with other young farmers.
She transitioned to farming leased land from East Multnomah Soil and Water next door, before making the purchase last November.
Now Full Cellar Farm is growing strong along the upper reaches of Johnson Creek outside of Boring. Cooper, and her partner Rachael Crane, grow more than 50 kinds of vegetables year round.
Part of the purchase was a working farmland easement — which necessitates the land remain a farm even if later sold. That ensures East Multnomah County does not lose valuable farmland to development, and lowered the cost for the burgeoning farmers. It also protects the natural resources, including a portion of Johnson Creek.
“As current farmers approach retirement age, easements are a way to preserve their agricultural legacy and help the next generation of farmers,” said Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky, East Multnomah Soil and Water chair and part-time farmer in Corbett. “It’s part of a bigger strategy to protect land for agriculture, keep food production and farming local, and address past and current inequities in farmland access,”
The 2017 United States Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture found 97% of farm producers in Oregon (about 65,000 people) were white, and the average age was 57. But by supporting farmers like Cooper, those statistics are changing.
“We need new, innovative ways of structuring land access opportunities for our up-and-coming farmers,” Zimmer-Stucky said.
To pass it along, Full Cellar hosts other farmers on the property, especially newcomers to the profession, women and Black farmers.
“I’ve been lucky to farm alongside other people from the start,” Cooper said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I learn so much from other farmers and I feel supported.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.