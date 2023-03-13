Oregon’s East Multnomah County legislative delegation is calling on the Oregon Health Authority to deny a waiver request from Legacy Health that would close the Family Birth Center at Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham.

The center is scheduled to stop service on March 17, leaving thousands of families with the need to travel greater distance to access health care options in Portland.

Meet the candidates: Zach Hudson to protect environment

Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale
Legislature increases tax funding for underserved Oregonians

Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham
Democratic candidate Gorsek maintains lead for Gresham's SD 25

Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale
LETTER: Rep. Jeff Helfrich (my husband) will always put our community's needs first

Rep. Jeff Helfrich