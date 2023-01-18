If you ask most business owners how they made it through the past few years, many will tell you it was only possible with the support of their customer base and community.
For new businesses, building that base while navigating an unprecedented crisis was a challenge, and Pamplin Media Group spoke with three business owners who experienced that challenge and have emerged on the other side hopeful for the future.
In Boring, Kaylie Klitzing purchased the former Heaven Scent Baked Goods space at 28104 S.E. Wally Road and reopened it as Keeks Café on May 1, 2021. While the initial blow of the pandemic had already faded with the aid of mass availability of vaccines, a good portion of the population remained uncertain and COVID-related precautions still affected businesses.
Before opening the storefront in downtown Boring, Klitzing baked and shipped treats out of her home, building a “sweet” following. And Heaven Scent, the property’s former owner, also had its own regulars who’d come to expect certain menu items and gotten to know owner Kelly.
So, Klitzing had to navigate opening in her first storefront, maintaining her own loyal clientele while catering to new/old customers all at once.
“I was originally working 12 hours a day, seven days a week; I had to take a step back (to not burn out),” Klitzing said.
While Klitzing said she “just did what she had to do” during the pandemic, trying at times to work as if it wasn’t a factor, she said it was fortunate that she had a drive-up window in the shop for customers who weren’t comfortable coming into the shop.
“Business is hard regardless of a pandemic,” Klitzing said. “You have to make it work. You’re self-employed. Now I’ve got a good customer base where people do know who I am and what I do.”
When asked how her situation has changed over time at Keeks, Klitzing said “both times were chaotic, just a different kind.”
“I am in a way better spot,” she added, saying that business boomed by three-fold over the course of 2022.
During the height of the pandemic, some other bakeries weren’t as fortunate as Keeks and did go under, so now Klitzing has been able to pick up some wholesale accounts for gluten-free treats in their absence and has expanded her supply of baked goods to meet a larger demand.
“It’s a good problem to have,” she said.
Besides a variety of cookies, cupcakes and breads, Klitzing also offers breakfast and lunch menus that once a week offer smoked and barbecue meats alongside other typical sandwich and wrap options. She also now offers breakfast bowls, and she caters for business and family events.
Keeks carries in-house-made vegan, gluten-free and gluten-full baked goods, and Klitzing does fill custom orders.
When she first opened Keeks, Klitzing said she was inspired to open the little pink pâtisserie by her own experiences.
“I like going to different little coffee spots,” she explained. “(Keeks is) that place for me to make that atmosphere I always like to visit and a place for me to bake.”
Still looking ahead at how she can expand that sweet atmosphere, Klitzing said she hopes by summer to have renovated a trailer she purchased into a mobile Keeks. She does still ship her treats as well, throughout the entire United States. Orders can be placed online at keeks-treats.square.site.
Passion for coffee, community
Starting a small business is a daunting prospect, akin to plunging into the unknown at the best of times. But those chances are fleeting, and easily missed.
So when Brad and Michelle Graves had the opportunity to pursue a dream and open their own café, focused on bolstering community and celebrating the best possible coffee, they had to go for it, despite the ongoing pandemic that was hamstringing entrepreneurs left and right.
“In the coffee industry there are not a lot of positions outside of owning a café or roastery that is sustainable for a family of six,” said Brad Graves, who was professionally adrift after Intent Coffee Café, where he was the manager, fell victim to COVID.
Graves is a true caffeine aficionado, and can spend hours talking about roasting and grinding techniques, flavor profiles various blends, or how different countries of origin change the bitterness and underlying taste of what is in your cup. So leaving the industry was never an option.
“I wanted a café, because I knew I would lose my soul if I went with a coffee cart because of my personality and desire to connect with people,” he said. “I couldn’t handle those 30 second window chats.”
The couple had support — longtime friends Ross and Aubrey Williamson joined as partners — and so the fall of 2020 they began looking for a location for the future Legacy Coffee. They wanted to stay on the eastside, because of the relative dearth of specialty coffee on this side of Interstate 205. While visiting the Gresham Post Office, a spark was lit for Graves.
“I saw this space and knew it was perfect,” he said.
Legacy had its location, 75 N.W. First St., and a lease was signed in early 2021. Then came some of the headaches that plagued others during the height of the pandemic.
Supply chain issues took their toll, delaying Legacy’s opening by several months. They had to wait a month for lumber, with their contractor desperately searching across Portland, the Columbia River Gorge, Vancouver. They had trouble finding the right plumbing fixtures; and an understaffed, remote city of Gresham inspection team was delayed in finishing a check of electrical/plumbing systems.
“The delays weren’t the worst thing, because it allowed us to be better set up as a shop,” Graves said.
But they persevered and opened the doors in October 2021.
“From the beginning we are constantly adapting to our customers’ needs,” Graves said. “We had this vision of being a place where families could spread out and enjoy a comfortable atmosphere.”
“Coffee shops are where life is shared — we saw this as Gresham’s living room,” he added.
Upon opening, the threat of getting sick was always in the couple’s minds. They were the only two employees initially, so beyond the desire to keep loved ones safe and healthy, a positive test would cripple the new coffee shop.
“If we got sick, we were going to close,” Graves said. “That is why we still wear masks while working — if we can cut away that concern we don’t have to stress about not getting sick and keep this place going.”
Legacy is thriving, shaking off any slow start caused by the pandemic. The staff and hours have expanded since opening, as have menu options. There are plans for more evening events, and other hosted gatherings. And the owners are quick to push the credit onto the customers who have supported them from day one, despite COVID.
“We just want to say thank you,” Graves said. “We had this dream, and the overwhelming support and affirmation helped us realize it. We have much to learn, a long way to go, but we have hope for the future.”
From online to Estacada’s downtown
Taylor Gibson moved her online boutique Lennox Jai into a physical storefront in October 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic around the time President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus.
Before committing to opening the store, Gibson was bartending at night, working on the online boutique business and raising her small children.
“I said to my husband, it’s now or never. It’s time to put in the time and make the business successful,” she told the Estacada News.
She met Julie Cooper, an Estacada jewelry designer and they “instantly clicked” and decided to share a retail space and located it at 365 S. Broadway St.
“We went for it,” Gibson said.
Lennox Jai sells comfy but chic women’s clothing in sizes small to 3X and accessories. Prior work for Nordstrom’s instilled in Gibson a passion for customer service.
Initially open only by appointment, the store is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
She concedes opening during a pandemic when the economy was tanking and many folks were leery of going out may have been an unusual choice, but she says, the business “is going very well.”
“Last year was a really, really hard year, with the change in the economy,” she said.
But, she is encouraged by more downtown activity with new businesses opening on the main drag of Broadway, including the new Time Travelers Brewing nearby.
“I can’t find parking, so I know things are happening. There’s more traffic,” she joked.
“I just want to encourage people to come visit us and give us a shot,” Gibson said.