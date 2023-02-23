This article brought to you by Jenny Coulter, of Medicare Advisors, Gresham Outlook Insider Medicare Expert. Sponsored content.
Helping seniors maximize their potential and feel at ease has been the mainstay of the last 30 years of my life. Initially, as a board certified Geriatric Physical Therapist since 1994 and as a licensed insurance broker since 2016. Medicare has been my latest calling in my life’s work.
Always striving to give more than expected and deliver the best possible experience providing easy to understand instruction has been how I have helped countless seniors in my career. Medicare is like a 2nd language, and it is my privilege to help those turning 65, over 65, and those with disabilities learn how to speak that language and gain access to the healthcare plans that meet their individual needs.
My goal, as a Medicare broker, is to help clients plan for their unique needs and wants, know exactly what that plan offers, and how to access it. If you need an answer, I will always do my best to help you find it in the most accurate and quickest way possible.
When I am not helping clients, my family and I enjoy being outdoors and travelling. I am a life-long learner and love to learn new skills including teaching myself to knit, crochet, and currently to play the piano and speak Spanish.
Spending 15 years providing home health services to seniors in the Portland Metro area has given me a unique knowledge of not just how Medicare plans work but also the intricacies of all the health systems in the area. I am happy to help you navigate your needs by helping you find the best health plan that partners with the doctors and services you value most. Call, text, or email me, I’m here to help you learn what’s available and advocate for your unique needs.