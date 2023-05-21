In the shadow of the world’s largest cutlery is a bustling weekly farmers market that has grown into itself in year two.

The Fairview Sunday Market, held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekend through Sept. 17, has become the perfect partner for its host, the Fairview Food Plaza, 22320 N.E. Halsey St., famously marked by the world’s tallest fork.

Fairview Fork

The famous Fairview fork marks both the Sunday market and food cart pod.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.