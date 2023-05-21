In the shadow of the world’s largest cutlery is a bustling weekly farmers market that has grown into itself in year two.
The Fairview Sunday Market, held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekend through Sept. 17, has become the perfect partner for its host, the Fairview Food Plaza, 22320 N.E. Halsey St., famously marked by the world’s tallest fork.
“The market brings people together,” said Fairview City Manager Philip Morley.
The market has between 30 and 35 vendors every Sunday to pair with the established food carts that call the space home.
“The first year is always going to have growing pains, but people have started to discover us,” said Jon Berlin, who manages both the Fairview and Gresham markets. “This is all about the synergy between the market and the carts.”
For one vendor, Love and Live Life, that sells teas, seasonings and sauces brewed by The Royal Kingdom Family, including a flagship watermelon barbeque sauce, that partnership is perfectly encapsulated. Their sauces go great with the Hawaiian BBQ, smash burgers, biscuit brisket sandwiches, and all the other eclectic finds at the carts.
“Our sauce goes great with it all,” said Lenora Hall with a laugh.
They helm a booth at both the Gresham Farmers Market and Fairview Sunday Market — not an unusual combo, with the shared management.
“What we like about the Fairview market is it’s like a family here,” Hall said.
Its smaller, more intimate than the Gresham market, which sprawls throughout the Arts Plaza in downtown. And while there are fewer vendors, there is more time to chat with them and learn about the products. The Fairview market is a relaxed, welcoming space.
And the fees reflect that mindset. It is only $20 for a vendor to set up in Fairview, an amount Berlin is committed to maintaining into the distant future. That has led to a robust variety of handcrafted goods, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and more. There is also weekly live music in the plaza.
“What I love is when someone comes to visit a food cart, and discover this thriving market next door,” Berlin said. “Or the other way around — they know about the market then discover all this amazing food.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.