For many people, a move to senior living is often determined by physical needs – whether it’s a risk of falling, an inability to continue driving, or increased difficulty in performing daily activities. But what may not be a top priority at first is the social and mental benefits that can be enjoyed when finding the right community.
At Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace, our teams seek to bring engagement and meaning to their lives as well. Studies show that there are tangible health benefits to older adults staying active and engaged:
• Regular activity can prevent certain diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, and help with blood pressure, balance and sleep.
• Group activities are a great way to create and build friendships, which is particularly vital for older adults who can often be isolated.
• Regular activity helps older adults maintain or strengthen their cognitive health, as trying new activities forces the brain to adapt.
Life at Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace
For a glimpse into life here at Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace, we’re turning down the lights, turning up the music, and turning our community into a nightclub! Join us Friday, May 19 at 2 p.m., for live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and fun!
In between songs on the dance floor, you’ll also meet our team, learn about our wellness programming and see how we help residents celebrate life at every age. For more information, call us at (503) 465-1404 or visit prestigecare.com/HuntingtonTerrace.