A Gresham-based company is recalling frozen “Organic Strawberries” sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and the “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” sold at Trader Joe’s, due to a link to a hepatitis A outbreak.
Scenic Fruit Company, of Gresham, announced the recall after five outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A that took place in Washington between November 11 and December 27 of last year, with two requiring hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone who got sick reported eating frozen organic strawberries.
So far no patients with hepatitis A in Oregon have been linked to the consumption of these products, though the Oregon Health Authority is monitoring the outbreak.
“Since these products were available in Oregon stores, we want to let people know about them so they can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Ann Thomas, a public health physician with the OHA. “At this point, OHA is carefully investigating any new cases of hepatitis A virus to determine if they are associated with the outbreak, but we have not yet been able to link any Oregon cases to these products.”
Scenic Fruit Company has ceased production and distribution of the affected product as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues an investigation into what caused the problem.
“The company is voluntarily recalling the affected products and cooperating with the FDA,” said Karel Smit, Oregon Department of Agriculture food safety program manager. “The purpose of the recall is to remove the products from commerce and prevent the public from consuming potentially affected products.”
Consumers are urged to stop eating brands that include the organic strawberries — Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joes. Officials say to return the product for a full refund, or throw it away.
“People who believe they’ve gotten sick from consuming frozen strawberries purchased at Costco or Trader Joe’s should contact a health care provider,” Thomas said.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include jaundice (yellowing of skin and whites of eyes), tiredness, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, and light-colored bowel movements.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.