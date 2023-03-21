A Gresham-based company is recalling frozen “Organic Strawberries” sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and the “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” sold at Trader Joe’s, due to a link to a hepatitis A outbreak.

Strawberries

Scenic Fruit Company, of Gresham, announced the recall after five outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A that took place in Washington between November 11 and December 27 of last year, with two requiring hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone who got sick reported eating frozen organic strawberries.

