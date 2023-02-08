Waste Services

Gresham Council voted to block a bill allowing for new recyclers to operate within city limits. 

About 350 Gresham households that had been taking advantage of a business offering enhanced recycling services — including hard-to-recycle items like clamshells and plastic wrappers — must look elsewhere for sustainable decisions after Gresham City Council voted to stand alongside local haulers.

During a Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, in which advocates on both sides of the debate flooded into council chambers to advocate their position, Gresham’s electeds reversed an earlier decision and blocked code changes that would have created a permit for limited purpose recycling collection.

Councilor Jerry Hinton

