About 350 Gresham households that had been taking advantage of a business offering enhanced recycling services — including hard-to-recycle items like clamshells and plastic wrappers — must look elsewhere for sustainable decisions after Gresham City Council voted to stand alongside local haulers.
During a Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, in which advocates on both sides of the debate flooded into council chambers to advocate their position, Gresham’s electeds reversed an earlier decision and blocked code changes that would have created a permit for limited purpose recycling collection.
The previous vote, in December, was 4-3 in favor of staff crafting this new permit system that would allow non-franchised haulers to operate within city limits. Though the language of the failed bill was generic, at the center of the debate was Ridwell, a company that collects those hard-to-recycle items like clothing, household batteries, light bulbs and plastic film. Created in California and locally based in Portland, Ridwell operates like a subscription service, sending out service vans to pick up bags of items normally destined for the landfill twice a month for customers.
“These items have not been included in the franchise system because they are traditionally challenging for curbside pickup,” said Caleb Weaver, head of public affairs for Ridwell. “Permits would (have allowed) for other opportunities for Gresham residents to reuse and recycle.”
They have been operating in Gresham for about two years, despite the issues around city code and a cease and desist issued by the city.
The discussion around how to treat businesses like Ridwell has been percolating in Gresham since 2021. Following last December’s decision, it appeared city leaders would side in favor of the enhanced recyclers. But then the election changed the math.
Newly returned Councilor Jerry Hinton requested a delay in the vote as the self-admitted “new guy,” needing more time to make an informed decision. He met with Ridwell, local haulers, and spoke with the community. In the end he was the swing vote that changed the outcome.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted 4-3 against — Mayor Travis Stovall, Council President Sue Piazza, and Councilors Janine Gladfelter and Hinton were opposed to the code change. Councilors Eddy Morales, Vincent Jones-Dixon and Dina Dinucci were all in favor.
A follow up vote, again 4-3, with the votes falling along the same lines, spurred city staff to begin finalizing Recycle+, a new program alongside the franchised haulers that would be a facsimile of the services Ridwell provided.
“They are two different programs,” explained Shannon Martin, Gresham’s solid waste and sustainability manager.
The vote spurred robust debate among council, and those on both sides raised concerns about the entire process, which may trigger a reworking of Gresham’s waste management system.
Ridwell being classified as a “waste hauler” led to some handwringing. Throughout the discussion the business was lauded for its efforts beyond recycling waste — Ridwell also partners with local nonprofits like Birch Community Services to pick up books, bikes, non-perishable food and more during its rounds. Some on council felt the services it provides are more akin to a food delivery service, rather than a trash collector.
But according to city staff, according to the “letter of the law,” a business like Ridwell must be classified as a solid waste hauler because of the possibility of contamination of the materials. The decision also seemingly blocks any future entrepreneurs from operating a recycling business within Gresham.
There were concerns about the planned launch of Recycle+ by the city. That program, which would allow folks to opt in for better recycling options for a fee, appears to be an opportunistic move after blocking those same services from an independent business.
“It doesn’t seem fair,” said Councilor Jones-Dixon.
There were also questions about the ethics of the vote, asked during public testimony and brought back up by Councilor Jones-Dixon during the discussion. Some councilors had received campaign donations during the election from local haulers. But the city attorney strongly pushed back against any legal conflict that would have required an abstention from the vote, because it was a legislative decision and not a judicial one.
“I can say I received a donation from our haulers during my campaign two years ago, that did not play any factor in this decision,” said Stovall, who chose to disclose the donation despite the lack of requirement. “I am passionate about saving our earth and recycling. This is not about the concept of whether or not I care about Mother Earth.”
The next steps will be a renewed effort by the city of Gresham to officially block Ridwell from operating in Gresham, with the potential for fines for non-compliance. Staff will begin finalizing and implementing Recycle+, which could be enacted as early as late March or early April, pending another council vote. Gresham also indicated a willingness to try and work with Ridwell again to find a different solution. One potential would be for the company to operate as a subcontractor for the franchise haulers, a choice Ridwell had previously turned down.
