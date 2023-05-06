Farmers market season is in full bloom across East Multnomah County, headlined by a weekend day filled with vibrant flowers and produce; hand-crafted goods and jewelry; honey and pasta; barbeque and fresh-brewed coffee; baked treats like decadent brownies, old-fashioned donuts, and grandma’s famous tea cookie; and so much more for people and pups alike.
The Gresham Farmers Market celebrated its 2023 debut Saturday, May 6, with vendors sprawling throughout the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St. It was a day filled with intermittent sunshine and persistent beaming smiles.
“Happy first day of farmers market,” called out Linda Taylor, Little Brown House Herbary, with a laugh, as she rang up the first sale of the season — a tomato start. “What a treat to be back on a day like this.”
Little Brown House Herbary has long been a staple of the market, and this should be a great year for those wanting to spruce up their home-cooked meals.
“This was a perfect year for growing herbs,” she said. “We may not like the cool temperature, but they love it.”
One of the most excited visitors to the market was Addie, who tugged and pulled on her leash for three blocks until she could get to Sugah’s Cookies & Cakes.
“Don’t worry, I was just as excited to see you to,” said Gretchen Grossaint-Fitz, dog baker, with a laugh, before giving Addie a record number of treats.
There were also lots of sweet items for two-legged visitors. One of the market newcomers, Mason’s Delights, had a huge crowd to try free samples of cookies, cakes, and more. Down the road was Ray’s Bake Shop, with its creative brownie creations, in its fourth season.
“It’s always busy at the Gresham Farmers Market, it really feels like a community,” said Ray Morris, people baker.
That was the resounding answer when asked what makes the Gresham market so special — the people, from customers to vendors.
“I’m stoked to see everyone, I’ve had kids coming to the market every year growing up before my eyes,” said Korina LeClerc, Cheeky Little Piggy Farms. “It is family-friendly, and people will often just spend the whole day grazing around and enjoying the park.”
The Gresham Farmers Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through October. It is dog friendly, and there is live entertainment and the Children’s Splash Pad on warm days. This year there are more than 130 vendors. Learn more at greshamfarmersmarket.com
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.