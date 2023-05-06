Farmers market season is in full bloom across East Multnomah County, headlined by a weekend day filled with vibrant flowers and produce; hand-crafted goods and jewelry; honey and pasta; barbeque and fresh-brewed coffee; baked treats like decadent brownies, old-fashioned donuts, and grandma’s famous tea cookie; and so much more for people and pups alike.

The Gresham Farmers Market celebrated its 2023 debut Saturday, May 6, with vendors sprawling throughout the Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St. It was a day filled with intermittent sunshine and persistent beaming smiles.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.