The stress of the everyday life of a police officer set aside on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when local officers focused on thanking the community for its support with a parade.

Police Parade 001

Business and community members gather at Gresham's Main city Park on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to show their support of local police. 

As lights flashed while slowly driving down many Gresham streets, a cavalcade of Gresham Police thanked businesses in the community for their ongoing support.

Police Parade 002

Folks representing Anderson Martial Arts in downtown Gresham wave their support to the passing parade of Gresham Police officers. 
Police Parade 003

The police parade takes a spin through the parking lot at Gresham Glass on Hogan Drive. 
Police Parade 004

The parade tours passed Nanna's Place and takes the turn at the corner of Main Avenue and Division Street.
Police Parade 005

The parade passes in front of the Village Retirement Center to the sound of cheers and applause.

Tags

Recommended for you