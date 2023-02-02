The stress of the everyday life of a police officer set aside on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when local officers focused on thanking the community for its support with a parade.
As lights flashed while slowly driving down many Gresham streets, a cavalcade of Gresham Police thanked businesses in the community for their ongoing support.
The Adopt-A-Cop program initiated by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce in 2021, returned starting Jan. 9, coinciding with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The chamber rallied businesses and the community to participate throughout January.
The parade started at Main City Park with a group photo opportunity for everyone participating in the program. Chief Travis Gullberg thanked the community.
“I want you to know this program has made a difference not only in the morale of our officers and department staff, but in our community as well," Gullberg said. "Together, we can make a difference in the lives of everyone, which will lead to a safer Gresham.”
The parade, organized by K-9 Sgt. Hung Nguyen, wound through downtown Gresham, then to Powell Boulevard and 172nd Avenue, on to 181st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Then to Hogan Drive and Powell intersections, concluding at the Gresham Arts Plaza.
Grateful business owners waved to the passing police vehicles, which included a SWAT tank.
“I am not surprised by the success of the Adopt-A-Cop program or of the tremendous police support by our community," said Council President Sue Piazza.
Every officer was adopted as well as the K-9 unit. The chamber received 147 requests from businesses and individuals were made for officers.