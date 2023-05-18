The city of Fairview is seeking input on what would fill out a new market hall, which will serve as one of the centerpieces to the Heart of Fairview development.
The planned 10,000-square-foot structure will be erected at the corner of N.E. Halsey Street and N.E. Village Street, and would have 7-8 small businesses that would offer complimentary and diverse services, while also having a community public seating area for people to meet and eat. There will also be a public plaza and green space, with a residential community nearby.
Some of the ideas already bandied include a fish market and micro-brewery.
“We want to create this synergy at the market hall and have it be a place people want to come and visit,” said Fairview City Manager Philip Morley.
The in-person open house will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Fairview City Hall, 1300 N.E. Village St. There will be light refreshments and a chance to win one of three $50 gift cards to Target for participating. The main questions will be what kind of businesses do you want? What features/amenities in the public plaza? And what should be included in the green space?
The Heart of Fairview is the development of 5-acres of city-owned land to finally fill a prominent vacant lot that has long been a missing piece of the community. It will also link Halsey with other portions of Fairview. Hacker Architects are designing the site.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.