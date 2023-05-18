Heart of Fairview

The city of Fairview is seeking input on what to do with its future market hall, public plaza, and greenspace. 

 Courtesy rendering: Hacker Architects

The city of Fairview is seeking input on what would fill out a new market hall, which will serve as one of the centerpieces to the Heart of Fairview development.

The planned 10,000-square-foot structure will be erected at the corner of N.E. Halsey Street and N.E. Village Street, and would have 7-8 small businesses that would offer complimentary and diverse services, while also having a community public seating area for people to meet and eat. There will also be a public plaza and green space, with a residential community nearby.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.