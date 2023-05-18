Despite her love and passion for it, the baking was draining the life from Hope Duran.

Up until the end, she was working 13-hour days at the eponymous Hope’s Bake Shop, locked away in the back room. She would begin at 6 a.m. making the pastries, cookies, cinnamon rolls and breads. Then there were the infamous custom cakes and pies — popular for customers but a major time and money sink for the business. By the evening, bone tired, she would grab a mop to clean the shop. Less than 12 hours later, it all began again.

Cinnamon Roll

The famous Hope’s Bake Shop cinnamon rolls are still available at the new café.
Quiche

Hope’s Café offers plenty for breakfast and lunch.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.