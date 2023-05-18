Despite her love and passion for it, the baking was draining the life from Hope Duran.
Up until the end, she was working 13-hour days at the eponymous Hope’s Bake Shop, locked away in the back room. She would begin at 6 a.m. making the pastries, cookies, cinnamon rolls and breads. Then there were the infamous custom cakes and pies — popular for customers but a major time and money sink for the business. By the evening, bone tired, she would grab a mop to clean the shop. Less than 12 hours later, it all began again.
“I was going home exhausted,” Duran said. “I am a pleaser, so it’s hard for me to say no to people. It was too much.”
And the finances were dipping into the red.
“We were not doing well over the summer, and we were struggling with employment costs and inflation,” she said.
Near the end of the bake shop, she and her husband/partner Kiko Duran, tried everything. They put $10,000 to support the payroll, and were mulling new ways to stay afloat. Then Kiko died last August, and a week later the business was $4,000 in the hole.
“That was my final sign,” Duran said. “I had baked my whole life, loved the business, but it was all too much.”
So she made an impossible decision and closed Hope’s Bake Shop last September. There was a final outpouring of love and support from regulars — who flooded social media with messages and came in droves to buy their favorites to take home and freeze.
“We had record sales those last weeks,” Duran said. “We sold so many batches of wiener wraps and cinnamon rolls.”
Hope’s Bake Shop was over. They split the space in two — the bakery and café — and prepped both for sale. The bakery went to her new neighbors, Ō The Bake Shop, which sells Hawaiian malasada fried donuts.
But as she and her financial team were looking at the café numbers, something sparked. Another sign, this one that brought a smile.
“We realized it made sense for me to keep the café,” Duran said. “I needed to continue to do what I love.”
In February Hope’s Café was born. It is a cozy, bright space — the same location as before, 455 N.E. Burnside Rd., but with a fresh coat of paint and new decorations. There are plenty of tables, indoors and out, as well as work space and Wi-Fi for those seeking a break from the home office. On the back wall is an olive branch, which references Noah’s Ark and the raven’s message of peace, calm and serenity.
“Fresh birth and new life, that is my whole life now,” Duran said. “This was a gift that God gave back to me I was not expecting.”
Breakfast and lunch is served all day. There is quiche and the famous biscuit and gravy; sandwiches on housemade focaccia bread; two soups — the staple Hungarian Mushroom and a weekly rotating special; summer salads and fruit cups; and coffee drinks using Mt. Hood Coffee Roasters. There are also the famous wiener wraps.
“People just go crazy for them,” Duran said with a laugh.
And there is still a pastry case filled with the “fan favorites.” Cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, raspberry crumble bars, cookies and more. There are also a robust selection of gluten free and vegan options.
There is talk of future expansions. Brezzy Dunn-Fox, Duran’s partner, who opens the shop in the mornings and was a steadfast supporter throughout the transition, gets a gleam in her eye when discussing what will be on the menu. There is talk of more diner specials with that Hope’s Café twist — like fried eggs to go with the biscuits.
“We want to be that place customers think of for breakfast and lunch,” Duran said.
For her, the best part is no longer being metaphorically locked away in the bakery. Duran now gets to be in the main space, meeting with regulars, sharing stories, laughing, enjoying herself.
So far it’s been mutual. Many regulars have been excited to meet the “Famous Hope,” a name Duran regards with good-natured chagrin.
“I’m not here to sell coffee and sandwiches, the people are always what is most important,” Duran said. “I want to be a light in the community for people to feel welcome, seen and heard. Have them walk out feeling better than when they came in.”
“I can have a life now,” she added with a smile.
Featured Local Savings
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.