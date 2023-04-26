This article is brought to you by All About Automotive Gresham Outlook Insider Expert. Sponsored Content

Electronic Stability Control is a computerized technology that helps to minimize loss of control of your vehicle. It improves the safety of your vehicle and its stability by detecting and reducing the loss of traction. When it detects a loss of steering control it automatically applies the brakes to help the vehicle reach where the driver needs. Those brakes are applied to each wheel to counter oversteering. Some of the systems are set up to reduce engine power when a loss of traction is detected.