Electronic Stability Control is a computerized technology that helps to minimize loss of control of your vehicle. It improves the safety of your vehicle and its stability by detecting and reducing the loss of traction. When it detects a loss of steering control it automatically applies the brakes to help the vehicle reach where the driver needs. Those brakes are applied to each wheel to counter oversteering. Some of the systems are set up to reduce engine power when a loss of traction is detected.
This innovation in vehicles was first introduced in 1987, by Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It performed with wheel braking and throttle to keep traction while accelerating. In 1997 GM and Delphi Corp introduced “StabiliTrak” for select Cadillac models. In 2007 it became standard equipment on all GM SUVs and vans. Ford’s version was called AdvanceTrac, launched in 2000. During this time manufacturers like Toyota and Volvo researched and developed their versions of an ESC System.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has statistics from evaluations taken in 2004, 2007 and 2011 showing: First-event rollovers in cars are reduced by 56%, and in light trucks and SUVs by 74%. Collisions with fixed objects have dropped by 47% in cars and 45% in light trucks and SUVs.
ESCs work on any surface, wet or dry pavement, snow, ice, or gravel. It reacts to and corrects skidding faster and more effectively than a normal driver, and before the driver is aware of an imminent loss of control. The traction system flashes a light on the dash to alert the driver of traction loss. Many vehicles have an override feature so it can be turned off in case of performance driving.
The ESC has proven that it is an excellent safety feature that most of today’s vehicles have. Happy Motoring!