Including the Family in Your Process

One of the many advantages in creating an estate plan, Trust or Will is family harmony. The certainty and clear direction that you provide with a well-thought out and executed estate plan is one of the greatest gifts to those who will support you and fulfill your directives. To achieve your purpose, it is best to talk with your family about your intentions for their support now.
The holiday season is a prime opportunity for such a discussion with much of the family already gathered — by Zoom or in person this season. Be thoughtful about this for your sake and theirs. Tell them in advance that you want to have this discussion. Set aside a quiet time and space. Keep this first foray brief. Its purpose is to convey that you have a plan. Explain your intentions i.e. to provide clear direction and guidance to help them help you at some future date.
Talk process — not content which is your private affair. Though discussions of death and incapacity can be awkward to initiate, you provide a model for your family to follow that can benefit them. Often such conversations serve to bring the family closer.
Ask your estate planning attorney for guidance in preparing for a family discussion.
Be of good cheer. Be of good will(s). Deepen your holiday with a brief family discussion of the planning you've done for their sake and yours.