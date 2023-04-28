Introducing Glendoveer Golf & Tennis

Glendoveer Golf & Tennis is recognized for its golf and tennis activities, but it is much more than that. Here, people come together to enjoy the atmosphere of a welcoming environment and have fun with friends and family.
At Glendoveer, we work hard to provide various amenities that people of all ages can enjoy, including fun events, golf/disc golf tournaments, private and group lessons, as well as a free walking trail.
Coming up at the start of June, we are hosting the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) Portland Open. The tournament consists of professional disc golf players, both men and women, competing for a title. This year, Glendoveer has the honor of hosting it for the third time. It gives the community a chance to come together to see and experience a different kind of sport experience. If someone gets tickets, they can walk around the course and follow the players to each basket. Plus, patrons can interact with the players and other fans.
Along with the tournament, we hold other events, such as the Star Party. At the end of June, local astrologers bring telescopes to the golf course to look at constellations.
Here at Glendoveer, the community is a big part of who we are and what we do. We want to offer a place for people to hang out and enjoy themselves. We are more than a golf course. We are a pillar in our community, dedicated to you.