Introducing Glendoveer Golf & Tennis

Glendoveer Golf & Tennis is recognized for its golf and tennis activities, but it is much more than that. Here, people come together to enjoy the atmosphere of a welcoming environment and have fun with friends and family.

At Glendoveer, we work hard to provide various amenities that people of all ages can enjoy, including fun events, golf/disc golf tournaments, private and group lessons, as well as a free walking trail.