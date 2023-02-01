When Hailee Stotts got her first barista job under the wing of Country Coffee founder Melanie Ward, she knew nothing about making coffee. Now more than 10 years later, she owns her own Country Coffee franchise neighboring White’s Meats on Highway 26 in Gresham, and she’s winning awards for not only her coffee but the drive-thru community she’s built.
Stotts is a Boring native and Gresham resident and has thoroughly enjoyed spending the last decade of her life serving coffee and getting to know her community.
Stott’s own favorite coffee is inspired by her long-time friend and former employer, the late Melanie Ward. It is a simple but satisfying white mocha and is now featured as a special drink — Mel’s White Mocha — on the Country Coffee HWY 26 menu.
While the white mocha is her go-to to sip, Stotts says she doesn’t have a favorite drink to make.
“I love making all of our drinks,” she explained. “I think it’s because I love what I do.”
When asked what she believes makes the best latte, Stotts said “the perfect latte is crafted starting with the beans.”
Country Coffee actually roasts their own coffee beans, which are the foundation of every one of their caffeinated drinks. To make the “perfect” latte, then requires steaming your milk of choice to 160 degrees, pulling a shot (or two, or four) and combining them in a Country Coffee branded cup.
And despite there being a practical, “correct” formula for each hand-crafted caffeinated creation, Stotts says what’s most important is “each drink is made with love, just the way Mel taught me to make them.”
“I was the first employee she hired over a decade ago, and over the years I have invented a lot of new and fun drinks,” Stotts added. “I genuinely care about all of my customers. I know their kids’ names, their pets’ names, and they are my friends. We start our day together. Without them and my baristas, I wouldn’t be able to have this dream come true.”
Coffee in the Gorge
For a coffee cart owner in the Columbia River Gorge, there is no such thing as a “perfect latte” when it comes to ordering.
Instead, it is about all the components that go into the cup — from the care of the barista to the technical roasting process with the beans.
“Coffee makes you feel good, for me it has always been an emotional relationship,” said Liz Conner. “I don’t drink it for the caffeine, but because of the flavor, taste and the way it makes me feel.”
“I’m relaxed with coffee,” she added with a smile.
That love of coffee spurred the opening of her own cart in Springdale along the Historic Columbia River Highway. Anyone who lives nearby knows about Liz’s Coffee Cabin, 31925 Historic Columbia River Highway, a mainstay for travelers through the Gorge, nearby high school students in need of a pick-me-up before a test, and as a neighborhood water cooler to connect with friends.
“There was this need in our community,” Conner said.
She loved coffee and had experience running an HVAC company. So that background led to confidence in opening her cart in the fall of 2012.
“My philosophy has always been that if you support the community they will support you,” she said.
That mindset can be seen tangibly with her punch cards, which donate $4 to Corbett High School sports. Last year it added up to $2,600.
Her go-to drink is an iced Americano, even on gloomy and rainy days, but at Liz’s Coffee Cabin the true key to success has been perfecting the coffee at the base level. She shies away from the bitterness that often permeates chain coffee shops. That was achieved by finding a key partner to source the coffee.
“Everyone who comes up to this window has their own tastes and preferences,” she said. “But the coffee we use has to be smooth.”
Most roasters use a drum method — a large metal tub with holes to allow the burnt shells of the beans to filter out. Inevitably those remains scorch onto the metal, which is where the bitterness comes from.
But Mt. Hood Roasters Coffee Company in Rhododendron does things differently. They use air roasting, which utilizes a hose at the top to remove the bitter debris during roasting.
“You don’t get that ‘coffee aftertaste,’” Conner said. “I also like that they are a local company, locally owned.”
So, the key takeaway from the Gorge is to not be afraid to try new combinations in search of your own “perfect latte.” Because of the work done on the front end, the coffee is going to taste great. For Conner’s youngest son, now 20, that perfect drink was his own creation that became the craze among his peers — the “Fluffy Bunny,” a warm white chocolate creation mixed with toasted marshmallow.
“He came up with it one afternoon, and then more and more of his classmates would start ordering it,” Conner said with a laugh.
Balance and good beans
For Adrienne Plourde, barista and daughter of the owner at Sandy’s Mountain Moka, the drink she wishes more people would order is a layered caramel macchiato. Though she has a penchant for an eight-ounce Americano herself, she loves making the sweet, stratified espresso drink.
In terms of the job in general, Plourde says she loves “the constant social interaction,” which she’s become highly accustomed to over the years, since she started helping out in the shop at age 12.
Over time, Plourde jokes, her drink of choice has morphed from a sugary white hot chocolate to a robust, bitter Americano.
When asked what makes the best latte, she said: “a perfect shot of espresso and just the right amount of froth on top.”
Like most things in life, the perfect latte is all about balance.
As daughter of owner Tina Hovey, it’s only natural that Plourde has a love for coffee, and for the community of Sandy who has supported the business for the past 21 years.
While Plourde has ventured out of the coffee shop scene to explore other careers, she said she thinks she’ll always stay connected to Mountain Moka somehow.
“I love the connection to the community, having regulars and knowing people in town,” Plourde said. “We try to be as active in the community as possible, and we’ve become a known staple in town.”