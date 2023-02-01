When Hailee Stotts got her first barista job under the wing of Country Coffee founder Melanie Ward, she knew nothing about making coffee. Now more than 10 years later, she owns her own Country Coffee franchise neighboring White’s Meats on Highway 26 in Gresham, and she’s winning awards for not only her coffee but the drive-thru community she’s built.

Stotts is a Boring native and Gresham resident and has thoroughly enjoyed spending the last decade of her life serving coffee and getting to know her community.

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook