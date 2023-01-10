Downtown Gresham’s bookshop has more than tripled in size thanks to a move a few blocks away — allowing readers more shelves to peruse and space to stretch out with a cozy book.
Maggie Mae’s Bookshop kicked off the new year with a celebration Tuesday, Jan. 3, to commemorate an official move into the former north end of the Glass Butterfly, 50 N.W. First Street. The move from the former location on Third Street bumps the store from 800 square feet to 3,000 square feet.
“We have so much more space for everything,” said Alyse Wecker, manager, with a beaming smile. “There is room to breathe and showcase even more books.”
“We (moved) so we can continue to grow and become Gresham’s top spot for books and gifts,” said owner Soshanna “Sho” Roberts.
With the move came a small change in name — Maggie Mae’s dropped “Kids” from bookshop to lean into its expansion of young adult and teen selections, as well as gifts and toys. There is a robust online ordering system for anyone seeking a specific book. And that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a focus on children, with many of the shelves overflowing with colorful books for all ages.
"It is only two blocks from our current space, therefore it will be easy for our customers to continue supporting us and the other downtown shops they love," Roberts said.
The new space is much easier to navigate when compared to the former location. There are small reading nooks tucked away, as well as an event space that is being finished up for local book clubs or other groups to take advantage of. The larger interior has also spurred the return of a busy schedule of events, including the twice-monthly Storytimes for kids at 11:30 a.m. the second Saturday and third Tuesday of the month.
“We are excited to bring back our Storytimes, as well as author events,” Wecker said.