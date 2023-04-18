McMenamin’s Edgefield announces annual concert series Christopher Keizur Christopher Keizur Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McMenamin's Edgefield has released the lineup for the 2023 Concerts on the Lawn series. Courtesy photo: McMenamin's Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Where did the love go?This summer it’s at McMenamin’s Edgefield with some superstar headliners performing in East Multnomah County. The annual Concerts on the Lawn series returns, with shows from June through August.Learn more and buy tickets at edgefieldconcerts.comHere is the full concert lineup:Friday, June 2 – The NationalSaturday, June 3 – The NationalThursday, June 8 – Yeah Yeah YeahsFriday, June 16 – Death Cab for CutieSaturday, June 17 – Barenaked LadiesTuesday, June 20 – Diana RossTuesday, June 27 – Louis TomlinsonThursday, July 13 – Jason MrazSunday, July 16 – The Avett BrothersFriday, July 21 – Portugal The ManSaturday, July 22 – Goth BabeFriday, July 28 – Trombone ShortyFriday, Aug. 4 – Big ThiefThursday, Aug. 10 – Peter FramptonSaturday, Aug. 12 – Young The GiantTuesday, Aug. 15 – My Morning JacketThursday, Aug. 17 – Maggie RogersFriday, Aug. 18 – Maggie RogersSunday, Aug. 20 – Gregory Alan IsakovThursday, Aug. 24 – Sylvan EssoSaturday, Aug. 26 – Cigarettes After SexSaturday, Sept. 2 – The RevivalistsTuesday, Sept. 12 – Pixies and Modest MouseWednesday, Sept. 13 – Pixies and Modest MouseThursday, Sept. 14 – JungleTuesday, Sept. 26 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise Featured Local Savings Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edgefield Mcmenamins Mcmenamin's Edgefield Concerts On The Lawn Death Cab For Cutie Barenaked Ladies Diana Ross Music Concert Gresham Music Pamplin Media Group Pamplin Media Pamplin Gresham Outlook Outlook Newspaper Outlook News News Christopher Keizur Keizur East County News East Multnomah County East County Entertainment Folklore Zoology Christopher Keizur Reporter Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore. Author twitter Author email Follow Christopher Keizur Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events