A Gresham industrial company that manufactures a key component in everything electrical under the sun celebrated the halfway point of a four-year, $800 million initiative that will eventually triple production capacity at its East Multnomah County facility.
Microchip Gresham brought the community together Monday, March 13, to give an update on a project that is leveraging federal funds and local incentives to hire more employees and upgrade equipment throughout its campus, 21015 S.E. Stark St.
“We want to recognize the Microchip Gresham team for their dedication and ongoing hard work on this expansion and thank the state of Oregon and its elected officials for the incentives they have approved in support of its completion,” said Ganesh Moorthy, president and CEO of Microchip Technology. “Our steady growth demonstrates the vital role of semiconductors.”
“This is a win for the city, state and nation — it will bring good-paying jobs to the community, keep Oregon a national leader in chip production, and strengthen our country’s manufacturing, supply chain, and national security,” added Gov. Tina Kotek.
Two years in, Microchip has already hired 300 new employees, with plans to bring on an additional 300 workers. They have also begun upgrading machinery and processes throughout the 140-acre, 830,000-square-foot campus to manufacture higher volumes of microcontroller, analog and security products. That will include two cleanrooms and more than 160 new tools to produce semiconductors from 8-inch wafers.
A large chunk of the funds came via the CHIPS and Science Act, which was enacted to bolster domestic manufacturing and create jobs like what is happening in Gresham. The act was championed by Senator Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Congressman Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon.
“Semiconductors are the linchpin of the 21st century economy,” Wyden said, referencing when a shortage a few years back ground many industries to a halt.
“Oregon punches above its weight when it comes to manufacturing this technology,” Blumenauer added. “Microchip continues to be focused on manufacturing legacy chips—the small, ubiquitous microcontrollers and analog products that power virtually every type of electronic device."
Microchip’s products are everywhere thanks to more than 120,000 customers across the globe. The technology produced in Gresham go into motors, power tools, chargers, key fabs, smoke detectors, thermometers and other medical equipment, vacuums, car seat heaters, and so much more.
The economic development team at the city of Gresham was also supportive of Microchip’s efforts, as were city incentive programs that reduce taxes in lieu of supporting investments and local hires. That equated nearly $42.4 million for the expansion.
“Microchip has been committed to our community,” said Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall.
The Gresham campus employs more than 900 people, with an additional 300 contractors working on-site. The East County fabrication facility is one of the company’s most advanced in the world, a distinction that will become more stark with the multi-million investment.
“Oregon is the beating heart of the United States’ semiconductor chip production,” Sen. Wyden said. “It is great to have the tech and the research — but folks you’ve got to make stuff. That’s what (Microchip Gresham) is doing here.”