A Gresham industrial company that manufactures a key component in everything electrical under the sun celebrated the halfway point of a four-year, $800 million initiative that will eventually triple production capacity at its East Multnomah County facility.

Microchip Gresham brought the community together Monday, March 13, to give an update on a project that is leveraging federal funds and local incentives to hire more employees and upgrade equipment throughout its campus, 21015 S.E. Stark St.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.