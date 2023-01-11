Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat.
The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
“Tad’s has always been loved throughout the Northwest, not just in Troutdale,” said Sue O’Halloran. “This is a renowned restaurant and special place for many.”
But then 2020 hit Tad’s harder than most. The business had to shutter during the pandemic, officially closing on March 17. Then a few months later long-time Owner Judy Johnson, who was at the helm for decades following in her mother Olga Homberg’s footsteps, died. The business changed hands to current Owner Lane DeSmet. Though he had grown up working a variety of jobs at Tad’s, and was the go-to person whenever something broke in the restaurant, he didn’t have that passion to be an owner in the industry.
So DeSmet has been trying to sell, with Kohler Meyers O’Halloran Inc. handling the listing. But unexpected red tape and hoops to jump through have slowed the process and dissuaded some buyers.
Because Tad’s sits within Multnomah County’s Historic Columbia River Highway National Scenic Area, it is beholden to additional rules that must be followed during any sale. With the restaurant having been closed for more than a year, buyers must start the licensing from scratch.
“Existing uses of the property aren’t grandfathered in,” O’Halloran explained.
The process is time-consuming, sometimes taking up to a year to get through county procedures, and adds additional costs on top of what is already a purchase of around $2.5 million. The property is bisected by the highway, with a parking lot and groundwater well located across the street. That lot is incorrectly zoned as residential, leading to another series of paperwork to get it changed. The highway also involves the Oregon Department of Transportation, who have to okay any decisions near the roadway.
All of this has caused headaches for the current ownership of the restaurant and locals who want a new destination eatery to visit.
“This is still a premiere, one-of-a-kind building,” O’Halloran said. “Buyers we have been talking to, many of them quite serious, understand that.”
The restaurant, 1325 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, has nearly 7,000 square feet of space and seating for about 200 diners. And despite some of these hiccups, there is still lots of optimism. Though the property is zoned as “General Commercial,” the bones of the restaurant are still in place. Owner DeSmet has continued to swing by Tad’s weekly to do any maintenance and keep everything in pristine condition. So the offers have been solely focused on utilizing the ready-to-go restaurant space.
While it is still in flux, all involved are confident a buyer will come forward by the spring, officially marking the latest step for Tad’s, which has operated in some form or another since the 1940s. Tad Johnson, the founding owner, served local seafood via a road-side stand. It was called the Top Pot, then Tad’s BBQ. Homberg purchased the building in the 1950s, and then Johnson was at the helm.
“Tad’s is as beautiful inside as anyone remembers,” O’Halloran said. “If not for the land-use issues, the doors could be opened today.”