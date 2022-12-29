After ongoing delays in constructing a permanent location, a nonprofit family shelter is opening a temporary jobs training center in downtown Gresham.
The Journey Thrift Store, operated by My Father’s House, will open Sunday, Jan. 18, at 343 N. Main St. The location will allow residents at the shelter to gain valuable real-world experience in the work place, with plenty of support and trainings to help them find permanent jobs following their time in the shelter.
"These skills we take for granted our residents don't know," said Cathe Wiese, founder of My Father’s House.
My Father’s House received a grant to run the educational program for the next two years. Rather than let that money go to waste, they moved into the temporary space to teach residents of the shelter new skills and how to be a good employee.
Meanwhile My Father’s House is still moving forward with construction and fundraising for The Journey, which will eventually be located next door to the shelter, 5003 Powell Boulevard. They broke ground on the site in November 2021, but supply chain issues tied to the pandemic and unexpected cost increases slowed progress.
Eventually The Journey will be a 17,375-square-foot, two-story building with classrooms, a thrift store, drive-thru donation center and café.
My Father’s House offers transitional housing to homeless families, along with life-skills training. The ultimate goal is to place the residents in jobs across the city of Gresham after providing a financial safety net. The program has 40 families living in apartments for a six month stint.
Any donation helps My Father’s House complete The Journey. Learn more and donate online at familyshelter.org