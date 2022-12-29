The Journey

While construction on The Journey is ongoing, My Father’s House will open a temporary thrift store in downtown Gresham.

 Courtesy image: My Father's House

After ongoing delays in constructing a permanent location, a nonprofit family shelter is opening a temporary jobs training center in downtown Gresham.

The Journey Thrift Store, operated by My Father’s House, will open Sunday, Jan. 18, at 343 N. Main St. The location will allow residents at the shelter to gain valuable real-world experience in the work place, with plenty of support and trainings to help them find permanent jobs following their time in the shelter.

Tags

Recommended for you