New Year, New Fitness Routines for Older Adults

This article brought to you courtesy of Prestige Care Huntington Terrace, Gresham Outlook Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
For older adults, the new year is as good of a time as any to make progress on health and fitness, but how do you keep it going for the long-term? There are a few steps you can take to help ensure that your new year’s resolutions stick:
• Consult a doctor
Get a sense of what your body can and can’t handle. Attempting activities that aren’t right for you can lead to frustration or even injuries that will only cause you to stop.
• Start small
Set small, incremental goals and gradually work your way up. By accomplishing smaller goals, it will keep you motivated to continue.
• Use the buddy system
A great way to help achieve your goals is to start a fitness program with a friend or loved one. It builds accountability and has the added benefit of doing your workout in a more fun, social way.
