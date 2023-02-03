Nearly 100 people, mostly women and many of them young mothers, expressed outrage Thursday as they spoke during a listening session convened on the topic of the proposed closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.

The hospital administration went public earlier this week with a money-saving plan of closing its birthing center, perhaps as early as March 17. The Oregon Health Authority oversees licensing of hospitals in the state and will need to grant a waiver before the center can be closed.

Birth Center Closure 001

More than 100 people, mostly women and many of them women's healthcare providers or young mothers, attended a listening session Thursday to learn more about the proposed closer of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
Birth Center Closure 002

Gresham City Council President Sue Piazza, left, and Troutdale City Councilor Geoffrey Wunn, organized the listening session to gain a deeper understanding of the consequences of closing the Legacy Mount Hood Family Birth Center.  
Rep. Ruiz

Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, with his 6-month-old daughter in Salem.