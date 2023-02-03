Nearly 100 people, mostly women and many of them young mothers, expressed outrage Thursday as they spoke during a listening session convened on the topic of the proposed closure of the Family Birth Center at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.
The hospital administration went public earlier this week with a money-saving plan of closing its birthing center, perhaps as early as March 17. The Oregon Health Authority oversees licensing of hospitals in the state and will need to grant a waiver before the center can be closed.
Under the hospital’s closure plan, pregnant people who arrive at the Emergency Department at Legacy Mount Hood will be transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, 2801 N. Gantenbein Ave. That’s 17 miles from Legacy Mount Hood, and about 30 minutes of driving on a good day.
The closure would leave Oregon’s fourth-largest city without its own birthing center. But it also would impact patients at multiple levels as they seek an array of OB-GYN services not limited to giving birth.
That’s because as OB-GYNs are no longer able to perform birthing services at Legacy Mount Hood, they are anticipated to relocate closer to hospitals where they can perform that service. As they depart, they take with them an array of obstetrician and gynecological medical experience.
Many of the women who testified Thursday, Feb. 2, including nurses and physicians who work in the birth center and hospital emergency room, said the proposed closure could set women’s health care back by 25 years in East Multnomah County.
People from as far away as Government Camp on Mount Hood rely on the medical services of the birthing center. Among them is Jezrai Hower, who lives in Rhododendron, a small community in the shadow of Mount Hood. Hower was among the women who spoke Thursday in Gresham.
“I was there in support of people in our rural communities who will be greatly affected by the closure,” Hower said. “It will be devastating to say the least. We all rely on (Legacy Mount Hood) and the doctors who provide their services.”
In Hower’s case, her pregnancy with her daughter was closely monitored at the Mt. Hood Women’s Clinic for 32 weeks leading up to delivery. It required her to travel three times a week from Rhododendron to Gresham for those appointments. She wonders about the impact of added stress and expense had she needed to journey the extra distance to Randall Children’s Hospital.
“And I can’t imagine the risk for a lot of women in high-risk situations traveling that distance,” she added.
In the case of an emergency delivery, the patient transfer could require transportation by Life Flight, adding another financial burden on families. In the case of women who are already dilated at 5 centimeters and who can no-longer be safely transported, these births will be handled by emergency room physicians who have less training in birthing, and less experience with emergency births.
Dr. Audra Norris-Jacobs, an OB-GYN at Legacy Mount Hood Women’s Health, described at length the services for women and babies that are at-risk: maternal care; emergency services for abnormal pregnancies; care for menopausal women; hysterectomies; and consultations with other specialties within the Legacy system, to name a few.
“We are a critical care, multi-specialty unit working with women from teenagers and all the way through,” Norris-Jacobs said.
Dr. Kelly Carter, a recently retired OB-GYN at Mount Hood Women’s Health, also spoke during the listening session. She described a team of highly competent nurses and physicians with years of experience in women’s health issues.
“It’s not a matter of dollars and cents,” Carter said. “It makes no sense to go backward. Our birthing center has low turnover and that’s because it’s a great place to work,” she added.
Make a difference
Sue Piazza, president of the Gresham City Council, was joined by Geoffrey Wunn, a member of the Troutdale City Council and nurse by trade, in hosting the listening session as a way to gain deeper insights into the impact on women and families arising from closure of the birthing center.
“I thought it was very informative and it was good to hear from doctors and nurses, and to see the ripple effect it will have on the Emergency Department,” Piazza said. “They are not set up to do this. They don’t have the training or knowledge.”
Asked by the attendees what they can do to make to make a difference, Piazza suggested a list of local elected officials who may be in a position to influence on the hospital’s decision. She urged the attendees to contact these elected officials:
Gov. Tina Kotek, www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/share-your-opinion.aspx
Sen. Chris Gorsek, Sen.ChrisGorsek@oregonlegislature.gov
Sen. Daniel Bonham, Sen.DanielBonham@oregonlegislature.gov
Rep. Ricki Ruiz, rep.RickiRuiz@oregonlegislature.gov
Rep. Jeff Helfrich, Rep.JeffHelfrich@oregonlegislature.gov
Rep. Zach Hudson, Rep.ZachHudson@oregonlegislature.gov
Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, Mayor@GreshamOregon.gov
Troutdale Mayor Randy Lauer, randy.lauer@troutdaleoregon.gov
Fairview Mayor Brian Cooper, cooperb@ci.fairview.or.us
Wood Village John Miner, JohnM@WoodVillageOR.gov
Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, spulliam@ci.sandy.or.us
Why close the Birth Center?
The hospital's decision, which was told to staff Friday, Jan. 27, is part of an effort to batten down the hatches and focus on providing essential services for patients in the midst of a downward financial trend and losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the last several months hospital administrators have been reviewing operations and specialty areas across the Mount Hood system. Leadership circled back to the Family Birth Center, citing a “low volume of births and unusually high-cost care model.”
The hospital reported the team found nothing else that made sense to cut. During the evaluation the Birth Center had unanticipated vacancies and departing physicians.
"We understand this is a difficult and unanticipated change for staff, providers, patients, the East County community, and for Legacy Heath,” the administration released in a statement.
More than 50 people work at the local Family Birth Center, and the plan is to ensure each can continue working within the Legacy system.
Community response
Among the East County elected officials who are disappointed with the hospital's decision is Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham.
“This is devastating, especially when you look back at the history of this hospital and the community support,” Rep. Ruiz said. “A lot of folks came together to raise funds to make this hospital happen, all to provide vital services in this region.”
Ruiz spoke about the tremendous effort local pregnant people will have to go through to deliver a baby. Some are low-income and will need to depend on public transportation. There is traffic, expensive options from traditional taxis to rideshares. And all of that assumes a perfect, planned birth schedule without complications or setbacks.
“If there is an emergency, a mother needing surgery will have to drive 20-30 minute if there is no traffic, that is ridiculous,” Ruiz said. “We should be expanding healthcare, not shutting it down.”
A lot of these issues were recently on the young lawmaker’s mind. He welcomed his daughter Maleni into the world last spring. There were no complications, and the couple made it to their planned birthing center elsewhere in the region.
But had there been a complication that put mom or daughter at-risk, they would have turned to Legacy Mount Hood.
“I was not willing to drive to Portland, I wouldn’t take that chance,” Ruiz said. “Now without those services here, we are putting a lot of people at risk.”
Ruiz’s office is reaching out to Legacy, speaking with administration and employees. He has also been in contact with healthcare officials in Salem to see if anything can be done.