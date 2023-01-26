Pub Scrub 001

Gresham’s Pub Scrub is celebrating two decades in business.

 Christopher Keizur

The employees of the month at a downtown Gresham business celebrating an incredible milestone are a pair of pups.

Loki and Winnie, two very spoiled Keeshonds, are the mascots for Pub Scrub, located in the heart of downtown Gresham. Two-year-old Loki still has that puppy energy, while at 13-years-old Winnie is the calming influence on her more rambunctious brother. But both were the reason that Pub Scrub owner Diane Jothen decided to jump into a new profession and take the risk of opening a small business.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.