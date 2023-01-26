The employees of the month at a downtown Gresham business celebrating an incredible milestone are a pair of pups.
Loki and Winnie, two very spoiled Keeshonds, are the mascots for Pub Scrub, located in the heart of downtown Gresham. Two-year-old Loki still has that puppy energy, while at 13-years-old Winnie is the calming influence on her more rambunctious brother. But both were the reason that Pub Scrub owner Diane Jothen decided to jump into a new profession and take the risk of opening a small business.
“I wanted a career change, and I knew Gresham was missing a place like this,” said the former machinist. “It was something different, and I got to be around dogs all day.”
That leap of faith has paid dividends, as Pub Scrub, 202 N.E. Second St., will celebrate 20 years on Feb. 15 after more than 140,000 clean, tail-wagging dogs later.
“It has gone by pretty fast,” Jothen said. “When I opened it was no looking back, I knew I could do this.”
“And with dogs it is that unconditional love,” she added with a smile as both Loki and Winnie peaked over the gate to the back of the business.
Pub Scrub offers a safe, clean and cost effective place to bathe and groom dogs. The self-serve stations, which are available via walk-in, have elevated tubs and grooming stations, temperature controlled water and natural shampoos and conditions. The whole idea is to “leave the mess behind,” with the business making it easy to keep your furry friends clean and happy. There is grooming via appointment, as well as natural pet food and treats, collars, leashes and toys for sale.
“The key has always been good customer service, employees who care, and having a clean business,” Jothen said. “I always treated this as a place I would want to take my dogs to.”
Throughout the month of February Pub Scrub is going to celebrate the milestone by giving back. Anyone who brings a dog in for a bath will get a free dog treat, and be entered into a raffle drawing for gift cards to neighboring downtown businesses.
“Thank you for your support,” Jothen said. “I have made many great friends along the way and have met many nice dogs.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.