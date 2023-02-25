Hair care with flair

Kate Churnside (pictured middle) and her team at Rustic Elegance Salon have claimed the title of Best Beauty Shop in the 2023 Readers Choice Awards. 

 PMG Photo: Brit Allen

Aside from good prices, quality cuts and comfortable chairs, more often than not, people choose their hair salon based on a feeling. 

Rustic Elegance salon owner Kate Churnside describes herself as "obnoxiously positive" and prides herself on creating a homey and welcoming atmosphere in her Troutdale shop of four years. Churnside has worked in the industry now for 18 years. 

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook