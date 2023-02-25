Linda and John Roth were just teenagers when they first entered the food service industry. Now, with a few more years of experience between them, they’ve opened Nanna’s Place on Main Avenue in Gresham, and earned the accolade of Best Business for Brunch in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The couple, both Gresham natives, opened for business in May 2021, offering a large menu of breakfast and lunch items, all made from scratch. Most popular thus far on their menu are their huevos rancheros, Eddie’s country benedict, Nanna’s famous Reuben and the TBA (turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich).
When asked how they reacted to the news of their award win, Linda Roth said: “We were very excited. It didn’t feel real. Very humbling and exciting.”
Having opened on the tail of the pandemic, Roth said business was slow to start, but that just gave them time to “perfect what we wanted, which meant fewer growing pains.”
“(This is) what we know and we love taking care of the guests and offering an experience, not just a great meal,” Linda Roth said. “Our family is our team, and the guests, who have been taking the journey with us. When you become part of Nanna’s, you become family.”
Because the restaurant closes after lunch at 3 p.m., the owners offer the space for after-hours events, from company meetings to birthday parties, with catered meals from finger food, to buffet style and plated dinners available.