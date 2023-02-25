Linda and John Roth were just teenagers when they first entered the food service industry. Now, with a few more years of experience between them, they’ve opened Nanna’s Place on Main Avenue in Gresham, and earned the accolade of Best Business for Brunch in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The couple, both Gresham natives, opened for business in May 2021, offering a large menu of breakfast and lunch items, all made from scratch. Most popular thus far on their menu are their huevos rancheros, Eddie’s country benedict, Nanna’s famous Reuben and the TBA (turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich).

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook