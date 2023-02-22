Edward Jones/Dan Wanous financial adviser was selected to win the Investment Services category in the 2023 Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice awards.

Best Investment Services

Dan Wanous, financial adviser for Edward Jones, was selected Best Financial Services in the 2023 Readers Choice Awards. 

"I am honored to work with  this great community in Gresham and get to know the people and business owners in town," Wanous said. "This community has been incredible while we navigated COVID and showing support for local businesses during those difficult times."

