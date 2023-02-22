Edward Jones/Dan Wanous financial adviser was selected to win the Investment Services category in the 2023 Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice awards.
"I am honored to work with this great community in Gresham and get to know the people and business owners in town," Wanous said. "This community has been incredible while we navigated COVID and showing support for local businesses during those difficult times."
Wanous started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers group helping families and business owners with tax planning and strategy. His experience at PwC shaped his approach to investing, sparking his interest in helping families establish a financial strategy.
In 2018, he joined Edward Jones.
"I am thrilled to once again be focusing on helping individuals in the community achieve their financial goals," he said.
Wanous took over the branch opened in 1984 by his father-in-law, Robin McGregor. The office was one of the first Edward Jones branches east of the Willamette River.
Wanous took over when MGregor retired in 2018.
"We have a long-standing history in Gresham, serving clients and being actively involved within the community," he said.
For Edward Jones, Wanous provides one-on-one financial guidance with a personalized, straightforward approach to investing. He strives to get to know each family and their goals while building a relationship over time and creating diversified investment strategies personalized to each family’s situation.