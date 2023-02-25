Andrea Jackson is East County’s own version of Mr. Miyagi, the famous sensei of the Karate Kid movie franchise, guiding her to victory in the 2023 Readers Choice awards.
“This was very unexpected,” said Andrea Jackson, owner and sole operator of Dragon Arts Karate in Troutdale. “Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It’s nice to have the opportunity to be recognized and to share more about what we do. I have great group of students who also deserve recognition.”
Jackson started taking karate when she was 10 and instantly knew it was she would continue for life. At age 12, she was selected as an assistant instructor in her sensei’s karate school, teaching full classes to children and adults by the time she was 15.
“I always enjoyed teaching and felt that it was a strength of mine,” she said. “When I moved to the Portland area for graduate school, there was none of my martial arts style around. I looked into other styles and never found anything I liked better, so I got into teaching instead.”
In 2009 she went to work for the City of Troutdale recreation program teaching classes. After a few years there, she decided to transition to a private martial arts studio and to expand my offerings to students.
Jackson teaches traditional Uechi Ryu Karate from Okinawa. It’s the style used in the original Karate Kid movie.
“I incorporate modern and traditional methods of teaching,” she said. “I’ve worked with young people in many different types of settings before, from public schools, summer camps and private educational programs, and have taken classes in education.”
Jackson’s dojo has smaller class sizes than most, which is one reason she was surprised to win the Readers Choice award.
“I focus on building relationships with my students and getting to know what excites them and how they learn,” she said.
She starts with the basics and advances through several hundred movements, building an understanding of how the body moves and issues power. As students learn they become part of the community and learn the values that Jackson and others model to them as teachers and advanced students.
At different levels students become eligible to learn new skills. At yellow belt they can spar. At green belt they can learn traditional Okinawan weapons. And at brown belt I start training them to become teachers.
“We are known for having extremely high integrity and standards, and a black belt in this style is very well regarded throughout the world,” Jackson said. “It takes commitment and hard work to get there, but just about anyone can do it.”