Robbie Polanco

Robbie Polanco won Best Server.

 Christopher Keizur

On a Thursday afternoon in Troutdale a business owner eschewed his stereotypical duties to hop behind the bar during a crowded lunch crush to mix drinks and make his rounds with a beaming smile.

Robbie Polanco, co-owner of Bandits Bar & Grill and The Annex, moved heaven and earth for his customers that afternoon. As he whipped up drinks for regulars the moment they sat down, he also took food orders, helped back in the kitchen, and chased down a lighter to brighten a birthday party.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

