Shop Girl Consignment

Shop Girl Consignment wins Best Thrift/Consignment

 Christopher Keizur

The lines between customers, consigners and employees are blurred at a downtown Gresham shop where the goal is finding each person’s perfect style while making a dent in the clothing industry’s waste.

For Shop Girl Consignment, 111 N. Main Ave., the joy is reclaiming treasures and wearing something that brings a beaming smile.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

