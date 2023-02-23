The lines between customers, consigners and employees are blurred at a downtown Gresham shop where the goal is finding each person’s perfect style while making a dent in the clothing industry’s waste.
For Shop Girl Consignment, 111 N. Main Ave., the joy is reclaiming treasures and wearing something that brings a beaming smile.
“It's about what catches the eye and sparks joy,” said owner Thea Enos with a laugh.
Shop Girl Consignment is a boutique selling women’s clothing to celebrate each person’s unique style — no matter the size or preference. There is an eclectic mix of clothes and accessories, for formal and casual occasions.
“These clothes are for anyone who wants to wear them,” Enos said. “We are very queer friendly. People should feel safe coming here.”
That mindset and the ability to find the perfect ensemble led voters to name Shop Girl Consignment as the Best Thrift Store in The Outlook and Sandy Posts’ 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“The feeling is mutual — support and love flows right back to all of them,” Enos said.
Calling Shop Girl, which opened in 2018, a “thrift store” is a bit of a misnomer, and Enos separates herself by what is found on their hangers. The collection is gathered via consignment, where people bring in their gently used items to be sold at the shop. They then get back 40-50%, creating this network of eagle-eyed collectors who all funnel the best items through Shop Girl. There are about 500 active cosigners, though the pool through the years totals more than 1,000. And most of the items are from right here in East Multnomah County.
“People know everything here is carefully curated,” Enos said. “They can come in and claim their wardrobe.”
That system leads to a substantial effect on sustainability. It takes about 1,000 gallons of water to make a pair of jeans. When multiplied out, that is a mind-boggling amount of waste. So every piece of reclaimed clothing sold through Shop Girl Consignment is making a dent in climate change.
And with the average consumer buying about 60% more clothing each year and getting rid of them twice as quickly, the work being done at Shop Girl is important.
“Sustainability and having a positive impact is very important to all of us,” Enos said.
The support and enthusiasm for Shop Girl Consignment has set up a busy and exciting year. They are going to expand into a second location in downtown Sandy this spring to serve even more people.
“This is a happy place, we want people to leave here feeling better,” Enos said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.