After traveling around the country as a makeup artist for theater and film, Sarah Wolfe has found a new community in Gresham.
Wolfe is the owner of Brow Babe Studio, 35 E. Powell Blvd., which was voted Best Tattoo Shop in the 2023 Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice Awards.
Wolfe opened the shop in October 2020.
“There was a little uncertainty, but I always had faith in what I was doing,” she said, noting that she grew up in an artistic family. “Everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this point.”
Previously, Wolfe worked as a makeup artist in Los Angeles and spent four years as the makeup supervisor for the musical “Kinky Boots.” It was through this experience that she met her partner, who owned a home in Gresham.
Wolfe found the work in theater and film rewarding, but was on the road a lot while touring.
“I missed the community, and giving back to the community,” she said, adding that she wants all people to feel welcome at the shop. “(Every client) has a different story.”
Wolfe sees parallels between her two lines of work.
“I didn’t choose a completely different career. This is the next chapter (of what I was working on before),” she said. “I could do the best makeup of my career, but it was temporary. I’ve moved to a more permanent medium.”
Along with focusing on eyebrow shading, Wolfe enjoys tattooing meaningful symbols, lettering, small sketches, and memorial pieces. She also focuses on healing work for those seeking gender affirmation and cancer survivors, and recently became certified for areola reconstruction.
Additionally, she is a licensed esthetician.
To ensure everyone has the best experience at the shop, Wolfe personalizes the atmosphere for each client. During brow appointments, she strives for a peaceful and relaxing setting with laid back music. For other tattoo appointments, music will often match the theme of the piece.
“For instance, for Halloween flash tattoos I play classic Halloween music and films, or for something like a Princess Bride theme tattoo, I also will have it playing, but with subtitles on and cool music,” she said. “I like to set the tone of the appointment. It makes for a uniquely detailed and curated experience.”
One of her favorite parts of her work is seeing return clients.
“It’s very special to have regulars. Seeing people over the years is really cool,” she said, adding that she appreciates being able to build trust with clients. “That’s a high honor. It’s not lost on me.”
Wolfe described the Readers Choice win as “surprising and unexpected.”
“The community support is super important,” she said. “(I’m) so grateful for my neighbors, supportive partner, and to be recognized for the work I am doing."