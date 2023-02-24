Best Tattoo Shop

After working extensively as a makeup artist in the film and theater industry, Sarah Wolfe opened Brow Babe Tattoo Shop in Gresham.

 PMG Photo: Emily Lindstrand

Wolfe is the owner of Brow Babe Studio, 35 E. Powell Blvd., which was voted Best Tattoo Shop in the 2023 Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice Awards.