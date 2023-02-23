Jenn Hudson was at her wits end, with a lingering back pain she could not shake.
She tried everything under the sun to fix an injury she suffered 14 years ago. It seemed like the pain would just be part of her life going forward, until a friend suggested acupuncture.
“It helped so much, I was shocked,” Hudson said.
So a few years later, when the longtime Gresham resident wanted to make a career change, she kept thinking about the impact acupuncture had made on her life.
“The more I looked into it and learned about it, the more if felt like a good fit,” she said. “I have always loved people, and the idea of being able to help (them) was a huge draw.”
Six years ago she opened Acupuncture by Jenn in downtown Gresham, 915 N.E. Second St. Her practice has helped people with aches and pains, issues stemming from cancer treatment, migraines, vertigo, digestive problems, car accident recovery, fertility and more.
“I love that I get to work with so many different people,” Hudson said. “I was a barista for many years and getting to know the people was always my favorite part — and I still get to that in this job.”
The impact of the practice has resonated with the community, as Hudson and Acupuncture by Jenn was voted as Best Acupuncturist in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“I am so very honored, thank you so much,” Hudson said. “I love that I get to do a job I absolutely love and look forward to continue serving this community for many more years to come.”
Hudson has a doctorate and master’s degree in acupuncture and oriental medicine from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine. At the Gresham practice there is acupuncture, cupping and herbal medicine. Hudson does tuina, a type of massage, and gua sha, also known as Graston therapy.
“It is a great pleasure to walk with people through a variety of (issues) and find solutions,” she said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.