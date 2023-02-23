Like a thriving house plant, a Gresham shop dedicated to brightening homes with greenery, gifts and knickknacks outgrew its pot in downtown.
The Moss Works, which planted its roots in the fall of 2020, started off the new year with a big move. Less than a block down the street from the store’s debut location was the perfect place to expand — the former Gold Art Jewelry, 55 N.W. First St.
“The moment we opened in downtown, we knew we wanted to find a bigger space,” said co-owner Aaron Brandt said. “Have people more comfortably shop.”
More space and shelves also mean more of what has made The Moss Works such a draw. The shop has all sorts of indoor house plants to discover — from tropical varieties to cactus and succulents. Moss Works has handcrafted ornate pots, and complimentary services like drilling drainage holes. They also have custom soil mixes for each specific plant.
Plus beyond the greenery is all sorts of interesting things to discover. There is jewelry, stickers, candles and other vintage items, many themed around plants. And in the new location they were able to expand on all their selections, including more gifts and varieties of pots.
All of that has led to a burgeoning population of green-thumbed residents to vote The Moss Works as the Best Gift Shop in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“We are overwhelmed with the support we are getting,” said co-owner Indy Hill.
“It is comforting and nice to hear, we have some of the best customers,” added Brandt.
Hill had been running a business, while Brandt was working for a series of local nurseries. But both their jobs were scaled back during the pandemic, making it the perfect time to throw in with one another and take on a new entrepreneurial venture.
“We were trying to reimagine what we wanted our lives to look like and what we wanted to do for work,” Hill said.
So The Moss Works was borne of a passion for plants and a community need.
“There are lots of apps out there and stuff on plants, but this area is its own microclimate,” Hill said. “We are focused on helping people succeed in their home environment, from the soil to lighting.
What sets The Moss Works apart is that personal touch. Folks who go in can chat with plant experts one-on-one, so that even the most unsure gardeners can keep their plants thriving. It’s a judgmental-free space, they don’t expect new customers to be experts.
“If you are shy about plants, come down and we can get your green thumb going,” Brandt said.
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.