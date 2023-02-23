Like a thriving house plant, a Gresham shop dedicated to brightening homes with greenery, gifts and knickknacks outgrew its pot in downtown.

The Moss Works, which planted its roots in the fall of 2020, started off the new year with a big move. Less than a block down the street from the store’s debut location was the perfect place to expand — the former Gold Art Jewelry, 55 N.W. First St.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

