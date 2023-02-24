At Holiday Manor Gresham, residents celebrated the new year with a variety of different popcorn flavors for their “pop into 2023” event.
Holiday Manor Gresham was voted Best Retirement Community in the 2023 Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice Awards.
“We’re excited for our residents to find out. We want to project that honor to them. They’re part of making this a great community,” said Brad Barker, community sales manager for Holiday Manor Gresham.
Both Barker and Kerry-Jo Brady, the community’s general manager, cited a close-knit atmosphere among residents and staff as an element that makes Holiday Manor Gresham special.
“(The best part is) the relationship with residents and staff. We’re a big community, and we support each other inside and outside of work,” Brady said.
Visits to spots around town and monthly spotlight events like this year’s “pop into 2023” celebration give residents the chance to spend time together while participating in fun activities. Additionally, through the ambassador program, established residents “adopt” new residents and help show them around.
“Everyone gets excited when we have a new resident,” Barker said. “We have a really wonderful group of residents and staff.”
Residents can spend time at Holiday Manor’s library or atrium, complete with a collection of plants, or get their hair or nails done at the on-site salon. Starting in March, orthopedic services will also be available at the community.
“When you hear senior living, you picture a nursing home or medical community, but we’re a vibrant home for our residents,” Barker said. “It’s a place where they can come and let go of the worries of living on their own. Some might be worried they won’t have a life, but when they come here, it’s a different chapter in their life.”