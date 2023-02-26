Dalton Huxley was a traditional personal trainer for a few years when a friend told him about a job opening at Orangetheory Fitness, which he thought would be a good fit for Huxley.
Huxley went to check it out and said “I fell in love with Orangetheory and have loved it ever since.”
Huxley said he was “very surprised” about being voted the best personal trainer by the readers of the Outlook, adding, “I feel very good about it. I’m honored.”
Orangetheory Fitness is not a traditional gym, but a fitness studio that offers only classes.
The classes last one hour and are either done using treadmills, weights or rowing machines or a combination. As of 2020, the chain of 1,300 franchised and corporate-owned outlets has more than one million members around the world.
Some of the workouts are called FIIT, which stands for “high-intensity interval training.”
The leaders of the Orangetheory classes are called coaches and Huxley is a head coach. His classes have between 24 and 36 people at a time, he said.
Huxley, 32, grew up around the Damascus, Gresham, Boring area, he said.
He’s used to “performing” in front of an audience, when he’s not leading classes at Orangetheory, he’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist popular around the Portland area.
Huxley thinks he may have been voted as best personal trainer by Outlook readers because he tires to be “very personable with the people I work with. I try to take an interest in people’s lives.”
He said he’s also careful about safety, and doesn’t want people to focus on just getting the best workout.
“I work with them how to properly lift (weights) to improve themselves without hurting themselves,” he said. “The reality is it will take some time.”
He also incorporates humor into his classes. “I like to lighten things up a little bit. You can have fun while you are working out.”