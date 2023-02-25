To say Joe Swift was born to own an insurance agency may be an understatement.
Joe's grandfather, Don Swift, started with State Farm in 1969. His agency was on Division Street and Main Avenue until his retirement in 1994.
To say Joe Swift was born to own an insurance agency may be an understatement.
Joe's grandfather, Don Swift, started with State Farm in 1969. His agency was on Division Street and Main Avenue until his retirement in 1994.
Joe's father, Pat Swift, started in 1990 with State Farm and had his agency on Northwest First Street near the Gresham Post Office until his retirement at the end of 2018.
And finally Joe worked for his dad for a few years right out of college to “learn the ropes” before applying to open his own State Farm agency. In 2013 he was selected to take over for retiring agent Tom Stewart who served the Gresham community for 40 years as a State Farm agent. Joe stepped into Stewart's shoes on Jan. 1, 2014.
And now, Joe's State Farm office has been selected as Best Insurance Agency in the 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
"My Team and I have worked hard to create a business model that customers appreciate," he said. "This is a great way to affirm our belief in what we do every day. It tells me that the work is paying off and this community is supporting our agency and the way we do business. It means the world to me and my team. Thank you Gresham!"
Joe's office employs four people, providing insurance and financial services to Gresham, the surrounding community, and throughout Oregon and Washington. The agency offers home, auto, life and health insurance products for household and business customers.
"We strive every day to be first and best choice for our current and future clients for their insurance and financial service needs," Joe said. "Our main focus is providing an exceptional customer experience. We know how many options there are in our industry and in this community, so we want to set ourselves apart from the rest by going above and beyond for the families we protect."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.