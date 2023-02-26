Decades of service

Carol Junkins has worked with CCB for 27 years. 

 PMG Photo: Brit Allen

Clackamas County Bank is a well-known institution in the Sandy, Gresham, Boring areas, with numerous helpful and friendly employees to direct and protect people's financial futures.

After 27 years being one of those valued CCB staff members, Loan Assistant Carol Junkins has been chosen as Best Bank Teller in The Outlook and Sandy Post's 2023 Readers Choice Awards. 

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook