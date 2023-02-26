Clackamas County Bank is a well-known institution in the Sandy, Gresham, Boring areas, with numerous helpful and friendly employees to direct and protect people's financial futures.
After 27 years being one of those valued CCB staff members, Loan Assistant Carol Junkins has been chosen as Best Bank Teller in The Outlook and Sandy Post's 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
Junkins began her career in banking with CCB as a teller and loan assistant in the 1990s, and while she moved back and forth a few times between Oregon and Texas, when she finally settled down for good in Oregon, she returned to the community-focused bank.
"It was the familiarity and the people," Junkins said of why she came back to CCB. "It just felt like home. And my customers have really become my family. When they're older folks coming in, I visualize my parents, and try to give them the help I'd hope my parents would receive."
Regardless of her popularity at the Gresham bank, Junkins said she was "surprised" to hear about her win.
"That was awfully nice to hear," she added.
As a veteran at CCB, Junkins has done countless hours of community service through the bank, serving with the Sand High booster club, representing the bank in the Sandy Mountain Festival and Boring and Dull Day parades, judging the Sandy Kids Bake-off and more.
Junkins is a Sandy resident, but works at the Gresham branch of the bank, and thoroughly enjoys being a part of both communities, and the fact that the bank offers that community connection.
"(CCB) is home-grown, it's family oriented and you know everybody," she explained.
As a loan assistant, Junkins deals with granting and maintaining all different types of loans to meet different people's needs.
"That's how you get to know your customers, and get to know their experiences," she said. "I cherish every one of the customers I have known. They're my customers."
When Junkins isn't at the bank with her chosen family, she's likely out in nature with her actual family. She loves spending time with her grandkids, especially at the Snake River.