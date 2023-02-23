Skyland Pub

Skyland Pub named Best Sports Bar. 

 Christopher Keizur

When you walk into a sports bar on the edge of Troutdale, with sweeping views of rural Multnomah County, the first thing that hits you is the pleasant din only possible through great food and drinks.

At Skyland Pub there is also something to do — be it catch the big game, play a few rounds of pool and shuffleboard, chat with neighbors, or just take in the evening air on the patio. At Skyland, the mindset is “something for everyone.”

