When you walk into a sports bar on the edge of Troutdale, with sweeping views of rural Multnomah County, the first thing that hits you is the pleasant din only possible through great food and drinks.
At Skyland Pub there is also something to do — be it catch the big game, play a few rounds of pool and shuffleboard, chat with neighbors, or just take in the evening air on the patio. At Skyland, the mindset is “something for everyone.”
“It is about that fun, loud, entertaining atmosphere,” said Brooklyn Kuhn, manager.
“This is a home away from home,” added Charles Paul, operations manager.
Those good vibes led to Skyland Pub, 3175 S. Troutdale Road, being named the Best Sports Bar in The Outlook and Sandy Posts’ 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“Thank you so much, we work so hard to earn that recognition,” Paul said. “The team here is amazing and they embrace all our guests to make that welcoming environment.”
“We are humbly thankful,” added owner Jake Whitney.
Whitney and his wife had always loved visiting Skyland as customers, so when the opportunity came to take over the space, they jumped.
“This is the best sports bar in the area — great food, good drinks and service,” he said. “This was our spot.”
They bought the bar in late fall of 2019, and a few months later COVID hit. But from the get-go the team worked overtime to keep customers safe and happy. There were to-go orders, and the outdoor patio with great views toward rural Multnomah County allowed for limited in-person service.
“We buckled down and found a way,” Whitney said.
Skyland has 20 taps and full cocktail service, and 17 big screen televisions for sporting events — NFL, Oregon and Oregon State, the Trail Blazers, Olympics, and everything in between. The team at Skyland says if there is a game you want to watch, speak up, and a television will be dedicated to even the most obscure events.
And while the drinks are the highlights, regulars know the food goes beyond standard bar fare.
“It is a big, big menu, lots of offerings throughout the day,” said Charles Paul, operations manager.
“We think of it as comfort food, something for everybody,” Whitney said.
There are exciting updates on the horizon. In addition to the 3-6 p.m. daily Happy Hour, there are more promotions and events planned. Skyland is redesigning the website to allow for online ordering and delivery, and there will be a reserved seating function to promote larger groups and functions.
