For eight years, Dr. Annie Curttright worked in the field of LASIK surgery, and while she found it rewarding, "it was a very different grind."
So, in March 2021, she partnered with colleague and friend Dr. Tony Turin to open a Gresham location of Mt Hood Eye Care.
At Mt Hood Eye Care Gresham, Curttright and her team offer a full slate of optometric services from eye exams to contact lens fittings to urgent care. They also have a wide variety of independently sourced glasses frames to choose from, which has earned them the title of Best Eyewear in the Outlook's Readers' Choice Awards.
The frames Mt Hood Eye Care carry are all from smaller batch, independent makers. Curttright said she looks into the backgrounds of every company she sources from and cares about the causes they support. While some may worry that these frames could be more expensive given the uniqueness, Curttright said: "If you do it right, it's a competitive price."
Which is how she feels about the practice as a whole, working to make eyecare accessible while still being progressive and offering the latest technology to assess your needs.
"We're a small staff of three women," she said. "And we really take the time, and enjoy the time with our clients."
Part of the switch to operating an eyecare clinic that Curttright appreciates most is interacting with the people.
"I love seeing the families grow up, and (our base grow) by word of mouth," she said.
Besides offering care to any and everyone at her 2474 S.E. Burnside Road clinic, Curttright also supports the Breakfast Lions Club and programs in the Gresham-Barlow School District.