Mt Hood Eye Care Gresham

Dr. Annie Curttright, Aly Cervantes and Jen Allshouse provide a variety of eyecare needs at Mt Hood Eye Care Gresham.

 Courtesy Photo: Mt Hood Eye Care Gresham

For eight years, Dr. Annie Curttright worked in the field of LASIK surgery, and while she found it rewarding, "it was a very different grind."

So, in March 2021, she partnered with colleague and friend Dr. Tony Turin to open a Gresham location of Mt Hood Eye Care. 

Brit Allen is Associate Editor of The Outlook