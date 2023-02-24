Best Preschool or Daycare

Suzette Matthews and Karlene Ryan strive to make all children feel welcome at Small World Learning Center.

 PMG Photo: Emily Lindstrand

Many of Small World Learning Center’s former students have grown up—and some of them work at the daycare center.

Suzette Matthews, the preschool’s owner, and Karlene Ryan, the program director, estimated that between 12-15 former students work at Small World or have children who attend the center.