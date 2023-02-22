Every parent knows the phases of childhood, from picky eaters to a more varied diet, including an artisanal pizzeria owner in the heart of Troutdale who has been wowing customers for years.
“Our own kids went through the classic, ‘cheese only,’ phase,” said Leslie Henson. “Eventually they graduated to appreciating more adventurous toppings.”
As they age, more toppings get the green light, including vegetables for the most adventurous.
But what makes Troutdale’s Lolo’s Boss Pizza, 275 E. Columbia River Highway, formerly known as The Way Out Inn, such a great place is that there is something for everyone — from classics done well, to the farm-to-pizza seasonal specials that feature local heirloom tomatoes, delicata squash, or strawberries and pears from the Gorge.
“Families with different tastes can always enjoy a half-and-half pizza, or find something to accommodate vegan or gluten-free family members,” Henson said. “(At Lolo’s) everyone gets the pizza they love.”
That is why people named Lolo’s Boss Pizza as the Best Family Dining in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
“We love our customers and are so honored to serve them,” said Henson, who heaped thanks on everyone who voted for the pizzeria. “Nothing makes us happier than hearing how much folks have enjoyed their pizza and service.”
Lolo’s fits the charming feel of downtown Troutdale perfectly, with atmosphere and customer service being at the forefront.
“We have always sought to create a place where we ourselves would want to relax with friends and family,” Henson said. ‘We believe in table service so folks can sit, unwind and enjoy delicious pizza.”
“Our approach relies on friendly, personal service rather than QR codes,” she added.
After opening in 2017 as a restaurant known for dough and sauce made from scratch, Henson took over sole ownership in 2020. She completed interior and exterior renovations, spurred the name change, and admirably steered the business through the pandemic with innovative solutions like a pizza delivery truck and covered outdoor seating.
“Once they realized the pizza, people and service would carry on, they were able to get behind the changes,” Henson said. “We plan to continue making improvements.”
Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.