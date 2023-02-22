Lolo's Boss Pizza

Lolo's Boss Pizza was named Best Family Dining.

 PMG file photo

Every parent knows the phases of childhood, from picky eaters to a more varied diet, including an artisanal pizzeria owner in the heart of Troutdale who has been wowing customers for years.

“Our own kids went through the classic, ‘cheese only,’ phase,” said Leslie Henson. “Eventually they graduated to appreciating more adventurous toppings.”

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.

