“Helping people from the heart.” That’s what Brad Roe at Weston GMC says makes a good salesperson. And it’s also why he has been voted as not only Best Car Salesperson but Best Volunteer in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
Roe got his start in the auto industry at the age of 13, inspired by his father Ross N. Roe, who worked for Buick for more than 65 years. Roe has been a salesperson at Weston in Gresham for 36 years, since he moved to town, and he’s been in the industry for 47 years.
“I appreciate Weston’s because they care for their employees, customers and the community, and they are family-owned,” Roe said. “I appreciate this industry because everyone needs a vehicle and should be treated with respect. What makes a great salesperson is helping people from your heart, finding out their wants and needs and then fulfilling them while having a great time purchasing another vehicle.”
When Roe isn’t finding people the perfect ride at Weston, he can often be spotted driving the historic fire truck many have come to know and love. As part of an effort called Gresham Helping Gresham, Roe drives the truck all around East County, including in the Teddy Bear Parade, at the Gresham tree lighting and more.
“It makes people smile and gives them joy,” Roe said of why he volunteers in this capacity.
Roe has played this role in community events for more than 30 years, and in recent years has brought the fire truck out for kids birthday parties when they couldn’t have friends over due to COVID precautions.
Roe has previously served through the Big Brother program and Junior Achievement programs as well, and encourages others to get involved in their communities.