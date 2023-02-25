Gresham Helping Gresham

Brad Roe was voted best car salesperson and best volunteer. 

 Courtesy Photo: Brad Roe

“Helping people from the heart.” That’s what Brad Roe at Weston GMC says makes a good salesperson. And it’s also why he has been voted as not only Best Car Salesperson but Best Volunteer in The Outlook and Sandy Post’s 2023 Readers Choice Awards.

Roe got his start in the auto industry at the age of 13, inspired by his father Ross N. Roe, who worked for Buick for more than 65 years. Roe has been a salesperson at Weston in Gresham for 36 years, since he moved to town, and he’s been in the industry for 47 years.

