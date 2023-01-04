Ambrosia Johnson stands in her retail shop, The Lamb Boutique, at the Rockwood Market Hall after hosting an on-site Halloween party. The party was open to the public and designed to acquaint local families wiht the Market Hall and its BIPOC- and women-owned food and retail vendors.
Momma G’s Soup owner Gaila Lusby and her husband, Dean, started the artisan soup company by offering homemade soup and made-on-site specialty sandwiches in a booth at the Mt. Hood Community College farmers market. Gaila has brought those same items the menu of her new storefront location at the Rockwood Market Hall.
Gaila Lusby, left, is the “Momma G” of Momma G’s Soup. In addition to a growing wholesale division, Lusby just opened a storefront location for her artisan soup business at the Rockwood Market Hall in Gresham.
In addition to four artisan soups, specialty sandwiches and salads, Momma G’s Soup offers gluten-free sweet treats that Lusby makes on-site at her Rockwood Market storefront space
The Rockwood Market Hall.
A big seller at The Lamb Boutique is a line of hats featuring spiritual and inspiring messages created by a young entrepreneur in San Diego.
When Gaila Lusby was 2 years old, she snuck out of the apartment where she lived with her mother on Burnside Street in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood. Crossing the busy street, she made her way to the Fred Meyer store near the apartment. Two hours later, Lusby’s frantic mother found her daughter at the store, happily eating ice cream with a stranger who had decided to look out for the child.
Approximately 50 years later, Lusby is back in her old neighborhood after recently opening a brick-and-mortar location for her small business, Momma G’s Soup, at the Rockwood Market Hall, 458 S.E. 185th Avenue, right where she had happily enjoyed her sugary treats as a toddler.
“I felt a connection,” Lusby said.
Ambrosia Johnson always wanted to open her own retail store — a dream she cultivated while creating gift boxes with her daughter to sell at church events or hosting painting parties.
“I really wanted to venture into clothing — I wanted to be able to provide a wide range of items from businesses that were unique and have them all in one place,” Johnson told Opportunity Magazine. “I said, ‘We should have something like that here that has unique items from other minority-owned businesses as well, but would also be inclusive.’”
Then the pandemic struck, derailing her plans. She moved into an office space courtesy her husband, Phillip, and created an online “walk-in closet” boutique. As its popularity soared with customers, and the pandemic restrictions loosened, Johnson just needed that perfect location.
“I wanted to move to the next level, and I knew I couldn’t just be inside an office building,” she said. “People needed to be able to walk by, see it and just walk in.”
And then an answer to her prayers.
After more than two decades of planning, the Downtown Rockwood Market Hall had its grand opening last spring. The 39,000-square-foot indoor marketplace is filled with local, fresh and ethnic foods alongside handmade, artisanal goods. There are micro-restaurants and micro-retail stores, groceries, a commissary kitchen for rent with cold storage and office space.
Out front is a public plaza where the community can gather and children can enjoy a playground and splash pad.
But what makes the new building special are the bevy of entrepreneurs, like Lusby and Johnson, who all bring their passion to the shared space. Momma G’s Soup now offers artisan soups and sandwiches — including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options; and The Lamb Boutique has culturally-relevant fashion from the African-American community, from outfits to accessories and more.
“This was a good first step and a good start for me,” Johnson said.
Food for Thought
Momma G’s Soup was borne from Lusby’s time with her mother cooking and baking in the kitchen.
As a young girl she developed a love for taking a recipe and turning into something of her own, something special. That entrepreneurial bent also came courtesy her mother, who used her culinary skills to start a side business called Critter Fritters. Lusby described them as a casserole-like mixture that included rice or noodles, rolled in a tube like a burrito and deep fried.
“She would sell them to the bars,” Lusby recalled. “She would sit at the table making them over and over and over, while I (was playing) restaurant in that same kitchen with my cousins as my customers.”
“I would write their orders on a little slips of paper and use my mom’s cutting board as my grill,” she added. “I learned a lot from my mom about cooking.”
Lusby began in the food industry as a waitress, cook, hostess and bartender, before taking an office job. But she maintained her love of cooking, and honed her skills and recipes. Her mother also had a degree of fame, at least among friends and family. The day after Thanksgiving she would serve a legendary African peanut soup, a vessel for the leftover turkey.
“After my mother passed in 2008, my cousins came to me and said, ‘You know you’re responsible for making the African peanut soup now,” Lusby said with a laugh.
The joke became, ‘If only you could bottle this stuff.”
“I dreamt about finally having the family business that my mom planned on having,” she said.
Lusby and her husband Dean first business utilizing her soup recipes was via local farmers markets. The couple began manning a booth in 2017 with made-on-site soups and sandwiches.
“We were Momma G and Sandwich Master D,” Lusby said. “We made it theatrical.”
The pandemic shut down their farmers market outings, so Lusby pivoted around a wholesale model for her soups. They started to appear in restaurants, cafes and stores across the Portland metro area, with the first start being in Troutdale and Fairview. In 2021 Zupan’s and Green Zebra became customers.
“That became the backbone of our business,” she said.
Now with the storefront in the Rockwood Market Hall, the soups are as easy to enjoy as ever before. The three most popular are the African peanut soup, Hungarian mushroom, and loaded potato. There are 23 other soups in her repertoire that rotate as a “soup du jour” each week. There are sandwiches courtesy her husband, salads, and gluten-free sweets like shortbread, Russian tea cakes, and peanut butter cookies.
“I was born to make soup and make people smile,” Lusby said.
Open for business
The Lamb Boutique, and its Market Hall neighbor Callie’s Custom Hat Wigs, were the first vendors to hang “open for business” signs on the front doors of their suites.
Johnson has designed her new space to maximize what she can display. Modular shelving creates niches for showing off hats, jewelry and water bottles with the Lamb Boutique logo as well as spaces to hang clothing. And she has become a de-facto goodwill ambassador for the Market Hall, visiting various community events and markets to spread the word about not only her business, but all of her neighbors as well.
“I always tell people this is where I’m located, and this is the food that’s available,” she said. “We’re really trying to revitalize this community. Come out, eat, shop. Hang out with us. Just come out and say hi.”