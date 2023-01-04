When Gaila Lusby was 2 years old, she snuck out of the apartment where she lived with her mother on Burnside Street in Gresham’s Rockwood neighborhood. Crossing the busy street, she made her way to the Fred Meyer store near the apartment. Two hours later, Lusby’s frantic mother found her daughter at the store, happily eating ice cream with a stranger who had decided to look out for the child.

Approximately 50 years later, Lusby is back in her old neighborhood after recently opening a brick-and-mortar location for her small business, Momma G’s Soup, at the Rockwood Market Hall, 458 S.E. 185th Avenue, right where she had happily enjoyed her sugary treats as a toddler.